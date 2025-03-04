Ubisoft Connect is down, locking players out of their games

Ubisoft’s online PC launcher, Ubisoft Connect, is currently experiencing connectivity issues that prevent players from accessing their games. The official Ubisoft Support team has acknowledged the issue but has not given a timeframe for when the service will be back online.

We're aware of issues affecting connectivity in multiple games and are working towards resolving this ASAP. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) March 4, 2025

Issues with Ubisoft Connect began earlier in the day shortly after Rainbow Six Siege underwent scheduled maintenance. When the servers came back online, many players were either unable to connect to the game at all or were stuck in limbo between rounds. Less than half an hour later, however, the issue became more widespread as Ubisoft Connect itself went down. This has resulted in players not being able to log in to their Ubisoft Connect accounts at all to access their library of games.

The Ubisoft Support account on X released a statement stating that “We’re aware of issues affecting connectivity in multiple games and are working towards resolving this ASAP.” There is no word yet on when the servers will be back online, but updates should be posted on the official X account as they arrive. The issue appears to be stemming from the Ubisoft client itself rather than the games since users can still log in on the website. Some have even gone so far as to delete and reinstall Ubisoft Connect with no success.

This outage comes just weeks after the PSN went down for nearly 24 hours in February, also locking players out of their game libraries. Being a digital-only platform, Ubisoft Connect being down means players cannot access any purchased games, regardless of whether or not they are online games. It isn’t likely that this outage will be as severe, but it is still a major inconvenience for players who invested in Ubisoft Connect and are now unable to play their games.