 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Ubisoft Connect is down, locking players out of their games

By
Ubisoft Connect logo.
Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s online PC launcher, Ubisoft Connect, is currently experiencing connectivity issues that prevent players from accessing their games. The official Ubisoft Support team has acknowledged the issue but has not given a timeframe for when the service will be back online.

We&#39;re aware of issues affecting connectivity in multiple games and are working towards resolving this ASAP.

&mdash; Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) March 4, 2025

Issues with Ubisoft Connect began earlier in the day shortly after Rainbow Six Siege underwent scheduled maintenance. When the servers came back online, many players were either unable to connect to the game at all or were stuck in limbo between rounds. Less than half an hour later, however, the issue became more widespread as Ubisoft Connect itself went down. This has resulted in players not being able to log in to their Ubisoft Connect accounts at all to access their library of games.

Recommended Videos

The Ubisoft Support account on X released a statement stating that “We’re aware of issues affecting connectivity in multiple games and are working towards resolving this ASAP.” There is no word yet on when the servers will be back online, but updates should be posted on the official X account as they arrive. The issue appears to be stemming from the Ubisoft client itself rather than the games since users can still log in on the website. Some have even gone so far as to delete and reinstall Ubisoft Connect with no success.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

This outage comes just weeks after the PSN went down for nearly 24 hours in February, also locking players out of their game libraries. Being a digital-only platform, Ubisoft Connect being down means players cannot access any purchased games, regardless of whether or not they are online games. It isn’t likely that this outage will be as severe, but it is still a major inconvenience for players who invested in Ubisoft Connect and are now unable to play their games.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
This RPG turns my favorite part of Stardew Valley into an entire game
A blond boy casts a fishing line into an ocean filled with monstrous fish. A boy with red hair and a girl with cat ears stand next to him.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a good video game must be in want of a fishing minigame. The time-honored side activity has been featured in everything from Final Fantasy XV to Hello Kitty: Island Adventure as a brief reprieve from the main story. The trouble is that whenever a fishing minigame pops up I find myself neglecting everything else, even saving the world, in favor of casting a line. That is, unless the fishing minigame sucks.

Indie RPG Sea Fantasy is here to solve that problem. Developed by METASLA, Sea Fantasy takes the fishing minigame and turns it into the main event. Gone are turn-based battles, random encounters, and multi-colored mages. There is still an appropriately nonsense story about saving the world from it’s imminent destruction, but this time you’ll be doing it through the power of fishing. Don’t ask too many questions as to how that works. While Sea Fantasy’s charming pixel-graphics pay homage to classic RPGs, the mechanical core of the game draws inspiration from an unexpected source: Stardew Valley.

Read more
Sony region-locked yet another PC port that doesn’t require a PSN account
Aloy flies past the Hollywood sign in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Almost a year after its release, Sony region-locked the PC port of Horizon: Forbidden West. Then, just as suddenly and without a word, the company reversed its decision. The company hasn't said a word about this region lock yet, but Sony has been clear that it doesn't intend to do away with PlayStation Network account requirements — and that limits the players who can access any given game, since not all countries allow PSN accounts.

A user named Mocha Joe at Resetera first noticed the restriction on SteamDB, and his forum post sparked an outcry. One user wrote, "It's been frankly baffling watching Sony choose to continually score own goals from the sidelines this gen."

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (January 24-26)
Two warriors in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

There are an overwhelming number of upcoming video games in February that will be competing for your time between the heavy hitters of Civilization 7, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii just to name a few. Before the deluge of games hits, Xbox Game Pass has a suite of games coming out to hold you over. Rather than give you a ton of giant experiences that you won't be able to finish before February's games hit, we've found a nice selection of games that you can easily finish before the month is up. While not especially long, these games all offer something special and shouldn't be missed. If you need something to play this weekend, you can't go wrong with any of these picks.

And don't forget that Xbox Game Pass just got a surprising new game on Thursday: Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. We'll be digging into that this weekend ourselves to let you know if it's worth your attention.
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - Launch Trailer

Read more