The private beta test for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 went live on February 7, and Ubisoft has already identified multiple problems with the game that are causing it to crash.

The first, which is sure to affect more dedicated players, occurs when you’ve been playing The Division 2 beta for an extended period of time. Until a final fix can be found for this crash, Ubisoft says it can be avoided simply by restarting your beta client every two or three hours.

A second issue will also occur if you are invited to a game session by a friend when you aren’t playing The Division 2. Accepting the invitation will cause the game to crash, but this can also be worked around by launching the game first and then accepting the invitation.

Online multiplayer games of this scale always seem to have some rough edges to work out at launch, and The Division was one of them back in 2016. It dealt with error messages that prevented players from connecting to the servers, and because of its online-only structure, they couldn’t even play the campaign missions by themselves during these periods. With any luck, The Division 2‘s launch will be smoother — or at least free of game-breaking bugs.

The Division 2 moves from the streets of New York City to Washington, D.C. as chaos threatens to destroy the nation’s capital and throw the world into complete disarray. Unlike the first game’s DLC structure, which was a mix of free and paid content, three major pieces of story content will be released for free in The Division 2‘s first year. The endgame content is going to be more substantial than the first game’s, as well, with larger raids and new specialization options once you reach level 30.

If you want access to The Division 2‘s private beta, it’s available through January 10 for those who pre-ordered the game. A select number of users who signed up on Ubisoft’s website also received access for free. The full game releases on March 15 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC — the PC version will not be available on Steam, instead launching on the Epic Games Store.