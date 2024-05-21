 Skip to main content
XDefiant is nearly unplayable at launch due to server issues

By
A Defiant standing with a gun in front of a large yellow X.
Ubisoft

XDefiant developers are working on a big fix on launch day, with multiple players reporting they can’t access the multiplayer servers to play this game.

The Ubisoft free-to-play shooter went live on Tuesday, but players immediately experienced issues logging in to play. While some were able to access the game, many were stuck in long queues or didn’t see the option to join a game. One Reddit user reported they were able to get one game in before getting stuck waiting for a match. Another noted that they immediately got an “unable to find match” error message when trying to join a game.

The official XDefiant X (formerly Twitter) account posted that the problems with “servers and matchmaking” were being looked into. Around an hour later, it posted that they were seeing “improvements with the issues that people are experiencing with matchmaking and are continuing to work on it. We will provide updates as soon as possible!”

Meanwhile, XDefiant executive producer Mark Rubin posted that the “matchmaking servers go boom” and confirmed that the team was working on fixes.

Matchmaking servers go boom! We are working on it. pic.twitter.com/8gjk8dASzG

&mdash; Mark Rubin (@PixelsofMark) May 21, 2024

Server issues for large multiplayer games are fairly common in the video game industry, so XDefiant’s bugs are expected. Still, for a game meant to be played online with others, it’s been a disappointment for many players.

XDefiant released on May 21 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC exclusively through Ubisoft Connect. It was originally announced in 2021 and went through many rounds of testing. It was initially supposed to be part of the publisher’s Tom Clancy franchise, alongside brands like The Division, but was tweaked to be Ubisoft-focused with maps and assets from other Ubisoft games.

While the game was supposed to come out in late 2023, it was delayed at the last minute. According to a blog post credited to Rubin, developers sent their build to Microsoft and Sony and it didn’t pass standards for release. “At the end of July, we started this process, and we got our first results back by mid-August, which was a Not Pass. We realized then that we had more work related to compliance than we had anticipated,” he wrote. There wasn’t a release window for a while, but earlier this month, it got its final release date.

