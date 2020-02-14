For only the second time in history, an independent title has won Game of the Year at the DICE Awards. Untitled Goose Game took home the summit’s most prestigious honor this year, beating out heavy-hitters like Death Stranding.
House House’s 2019 hit won three awards at this year’s ceremony in addition to Game of the Year, taking home awards for Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game and Outstanding Achievement in Character, which was awarded simply to “The Goose.”
The game joins a prestigious list of Game of the Year winners. The prize has primarily gone to major studio releases since the ceremony was introduced in 1998, with God of War winning last year. The only other time an indie game has received the award was in 2013 when thatgamecompany’s Journey scored a win. Despite its independent development, the game was published by Sony, which is a much larger studio than Goose Game publisher Panic Inc.
Big budget games still swept up in other categories. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order took home Adventure Game of the Year, while our own game of the year pick Fire Emblem: Three Houses won Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year. Nintendo games picked up several awards at the event, with big wins for Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, and even mobile game Mario Kart Tour.
It was a big night for Remedy Entertainment’s Control, which took home four awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction and Action Game of the Year. Death Stranding walked away with wins in Audio Design and Technical Achievement.
Here are all the winners.
Game of the Year
Untitled Goose Game (Winner)
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Baba Is You (Winner)
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Slay the Spire
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Control (Winner)
A Short Hike
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
Action Game of the Year
Control (Winner)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Adventure Game of the Year
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Winner)
Death Stranding
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Resident Evil 2
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Family Game of the Year
Super Mario Maker 2 (Winner)
A Short Hike
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Ring Fit Adventure
Yoshi’s Crafted World
Fighting Game of the Year
Mortal Kombat 11 (Winner)
Dead or Alive 6
Jump Force
Samurai Shodown
Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart Tour (Winner)
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
DiRT Rally 2.0
F1 2019
Trials Rising
Role-Playing Game of the Year
The Outer Worlds (Winner)
Disco Elysium
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Kingdom Hearts III
Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 20 (Winner)
Madden NFL 20
MLB the Show 19
NBA 2K20
NHL 20
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Winner)
Anno 1800
Oxygen Not Included
Slay the Spire
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Pistol Whip (Winner)
Asgard’s Wrath
Blood & Truth
The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
Trover Saves the Universe
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Blood & Truth (Winner)
Asgard’s Wrath
Pistol Whip
Stormland
Westworld Awakening
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Untitled Goose Game (Winner)
A Short Hike
Disco Elysium
Sayonara Wild Hearts
What The Golf?
Portable Game of the Year
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Winner)
Call of Duty: Mobile
Grindstone
Sky: Children of the Light
What The Golf?
Online Game of the Year
Apex Legends (Winner)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Tetris 99
Wargroove
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Winner)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Devil May Cry 5
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Control (Winner)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Concrete Genie
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) (Winner)
Control (Jesse Faden)
Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Control (Winner)
Arise: A Simple Story
Erica
Golem
Mortal Kombat 11
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Death Stranding (Winner)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Mortal Kombat 11
Resident Evil 2
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Disco Elysium (Winner)
Control
Outer Wilds
Telling Lies
The Outer Worlds
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Death Stranding (Winner)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Concrete Genie
Control
Metro Exodus
