Can you use my Switch controllers on the Switch 2?

Two players play Nintendo Switch.
Many of the best Switch games are multiplayer experiences. The Joy-cons were an amazing controller thanks to their ability to serve as both a single controller and be split into two for split-screen games. They were also fun to collect in all the available colors. Plus, you could also grab a Pro Controller for a more traditional experience. Either way, odds are you have at least a few spare Switch controllers already and will want to know if they will be compatible with the Switch 2 or if you’ll be forced to buy another collection for new multiplayer games. Visually, there isn’t a big difference between the Switch 2 vs. Switch, but can you use your old dock and controllers? We have some good news for you.

Will your Switch controllers be compatible with the Switch 2?

A black and pink Switch 2 joy-con.
The Switch 2 has its own new and improved set of Joy-cons that have a host of improvements that make playing the upcoming Switch 2 games even better. So, the big question will be if your old Joy-cons will work with it at all since they lack features like the new C button and mouse functionality. Thankfully, Nintendo isn’t making your old Joy-cons completely obsolete and you can still wirelessly connect them to the Switch 2. That said, you cannot connect them to the system, and you need your old system or charging station to charge them.

There is a new Switch Pro Controller releasing for the Switch 2, but your old one is also compatible wirelessly and can be charged with the new dock via USB. Other compatible Switch controllers include the SNES controller, N64 controller,  and Genesis controller.

