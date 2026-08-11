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Valve keeps widening the SteamOS net, and more handhelds are finally getting caught

Valve's SteamOS handheld empire just got a little bigger

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The Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS installed.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

SteamOS isn’t just a byproduct developed for Valve’s gaming hardware, and the company is proving this by expanding support for other handhelds aside from the Steam Deck. While the platform hasn’t been exclusive to the Steam Deck, more handhelds from MSI, Ayaneo, and Konkr are getting support for Valve’s latest SteamOS beta.

As spotted by Notebookcheck, Valve’s new SteamOS 3.8.25 beta expands support for several third-party handhelds. This doesn’t amount to Valve giving every device full SteamOS certification, but the update brings another handful of machines closer to working properly with the company’s gaming-focused operating system.

Four more handhelds are getting Valve’s attention

A hand holding the Lenovo Legion Go S handheld.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The biggest additions concern controller support. SteamOS 3.8.25 introduces initial gamepad support for the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, Konkr FIT, and Ayaneo Pocket S2. Valve has also updated gamepad support for the OneXPlayer Apex when running its newer firmware.

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Aside from these improvements in the update, Valve has improved support for MSI Claw and OneXPlayer device variants, along with handhelds that use external Wi-Fi adapters or have no Wi-Fi adapter at all. An occasional issue that could cause inputs to be ignored when holding certain third-party handhelds has also been fixed.

SteamOS 3.8.25 is currently available through the Beta and Preview channels. This means that additions are still being tested. Valve also lists a known performance problem that can appear when composition is required, including when FSR is enabled. The company add that the particular issue is already fixed in the current SteamOS 3.8.16 stable release.

SteamOS keeps breaking out of Valve’s hardware

A Steam Deck sits in a dock, as Ender Magnolia plays on its screen.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

This has been a long time coming. Lenovo’s Legion Go S became the first third-party handheld officially licensed to ship with SteamOS, opening the door for Valve’s software to reach hardware outside the Steam Deck family. The expansion of SteamOS could give Windows more competition in the handheld PC market.

Valve also bundled Steam Machine Firmware 108 into the beta, fixing sleep-related issues including a rare bug that could leave CPU performance reduced after waking the system. SteamOS itself has also moved to Linux kernel 6.18.42. The Steam Deck may have introduced millions of players to SteamOS, and with the Steam Machine, it is reaching an even wider audience. But this rollout could be just as pivotal to the platform’s success in the long run.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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