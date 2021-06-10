  1. Gaming

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt revealed at Summer Games Fest

By

The Vampire The Masquerade title teased by developer Sharkmob last year was properly announced at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2021. The game is officially titled Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt, and it will give the franchise a multiplayer spin.

A trailer for the game shows vampires of all kinds fighting each other, as well as humans wearing tactical armor and wielding assault rifles. It seems that vampiric players will be able to run up walls while gunning enemies down with high-caliber rifles.

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt is set to launch on PC this year. A closed alpha for the game is also on the way, which players can sign up for now.

Editors' Recommendations

Destiny 2: How to unlock the Null Composure seasonal ritual weapon

destiny 2 how unlock null composure

New Elden Ring trailer reveals an open world and a January 2022 release date

elden ring trailer reveal

The best Tales games, ranked from best to worst

Call of Duty: Warzone season 4 kicks off next week

call-of-duty-warzone-season-4-begins-this-june

Death Stranding is getting a PlayStation 5 Director’s Cut

death-stranding-directors-cut-coming-to-ps5

Fortnite season 7, week 1 challenges and how to complete them

fortnite-season-7-week-1-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them

Among Us road map includes new roles, hide-and-seek mode

among us road map hide and seek egs amongus innersloth s1 2560x1440 0a2daa0c14a0e5bb142a3cd0e347e791

Jurassic Park Evolutions 2 makes its debut at Summer Game Fest

jurassicparkevolutions 2 announced jurassic world evolution secrets of dr wu

Metal Slug Tactics combines strategy RPGs with the classic shoot-’em-up formula

metal slug tactics rpg

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, a fantasy version of Borderlands, coming in early 2022

tiny tinas wonderlands summer games gest tina s fest

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for June 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

The Sims 4’s new Cottage Living expansion pack lets players farm

Sims befriend animals in The Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion.

Fortnite challenge guide: Accept a quest from a payphone

fortnite-season-7-week-1-challenge-guide-how-to-accept-a-quest-from-a-payphone