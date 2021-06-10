The Vampire The Masquerade title teased by developer Sharkmob last year was properly announced at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2021. The game is officially titled Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt, and it will give the franchise a multiplayer spin.

A trailer for the game shows vampires of all kinds fighting each other, as well as humans wearing tactical armor and wielding assault rifles. It seems that vampiric players will be able to run up walls while gunning enemies down with high-caliber rifles.

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt is set to launch on PC this year. A closed alpha for the game is also on the way, which players can sign up for now.

