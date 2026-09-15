Voicemod is breaking free from the PC with this tiny gadget

Changing your character’s outfit in a game takes seconds. You can swap skins, change your username, pick a different loadout, and generally make your online character look however you want. Changing how you sound, though, has traditionally been a little more complicated — especially if you’re playing on a phone or console. Voicemod wants to fix that with the Voicemod Key Pocket, a tiny hardware device that brings the company’s real-time voice changing and soundboards to smartphones, tablets, consoles, and social apps without needing a PC in the middle.

The idea is simple: plug the Key Pocket into your device, connect a headset, and start changing your voice while you talk to others. It works alongside the Voicemod app, where you can browse more than 200 original voices alongside thousands of community-created options.

It gets around one of mobile’s biggest limitations

Voice-changing software is much more common on PCs for a reason. Mobile operating systems generally don’t let one app grab your microphone audio, modify it in real time, and then feed that altered audio directly into another game or social app. Voicemod’s solution is to move part of that job into dedicated hardware. Key Pocket essentially acts as an audio bridge, handling the voice transformation locally instead of relying on a PC.

That opens the door to using Voicemod while playing games such as Fortnite, Roblox, PUBG, and Call of Duty Mobile, but gaming isn’t the only use case. The company says it’ll also work with social and communication apps such as Discord and video calls. The hardware itself has an LED wheel for controlling voices, programmable buttons for quickly switching effects or triggering soundboard clips, and a dedicated mute button. It supports both wired and Bluetooth headsets, and USB-C passthrough lets you charge your phone while you use it. It even supports MagSafe, so the little box can attach directly to compatible phones and cases rather than dangling from a cable.

Your ridiculous gaming voice can follow you everywhere

More interestingly, Key Pocket isn’t limited to phones. Voicemod says it supports the PlayStation 4 and PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S. On PlayStation and Xbox, it connects through the controller’s 3.5mm headphone jack. Users also get access to Voicemod’s enormous library of community content, including more than 76,000 community-made voices and over 800,000 sounds and memes. That means the Key Pocket can double as a portable soundboard, with programmable buttons that let you fire off sounds without digging through an app mid-game.

It’s a clever way around the restrictions that have kept Voicemod largely tied to PCs until now. More importantly, it means the same voice setup can potentially follow you from a mobile game to your console or Discord chat without rebuilding everything from scratch. Voicemod Key Pocket is available now in the US, with Europe and other markets expected to follow.