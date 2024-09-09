Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: Eternal War tips and tricks

From watching your corners in case there are enemies and jumping away at the sight of a grenade, to casting your ultimate abilities to aid your team, there’s plenty of excitement to be had in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. We’re talking, of course, about Eternal War, the player-versus-player (PvP) mode that pits two teams of six against each other. While there might be a few issues with matchmaking, it’s still a game mode that you should try out. That’s why we’ve got a Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 PvP classes guide to help you succeed along the way.

Our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 PvP guide first looks at a few general mechanics that you need to know about the Eternal War game mode. We then discuss some tips when playing as a particular class.

Recommended Videos

How to unlock Eternal War

The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Eternal War PvP mode is unlocked once you’ve completed the tutorial mission and made your way to the Battle Barge. After the cutscene where you meet Captain Acheran, as well as squadmates Gadriel and Chairon, you gain access to the launch bay terminal where you’ll see tabs for the Campaign, Operations, and Eternal War.

As mentioned earlier, Eternal War is a 6v6 mode, and, if you join the “Quick Match” matchmaking queue, you should find a squad within a short span of time. Likewise, you can choose from three specific modes:

Annihilation — This is your regular team deathmatch activity. Each opposing player that your team eliminates adds +1 point to the tally.

— This is your regular team deathmatch activity. Each opposing player that your team eliminates adds +1 point to the tally. Seize Ground — This is akin to “Control” in Destiny and other shooters, where the goal is to capture up to three fixed locations and defend them. The team earns extra points based on the number of zones held.

— This is akin to “Control” in Destiny and other shooters, where the goal is to capture up to three fixed locations and defend them. The team earns extra points based on the number of zones held. Capture and Control — Only one capture point exists at any given time, and the location changes after each zone is taken by a team. Points are given when teams capture each zone.

Choosing classes and the progression comparisons between Operations and Eternal War

Similar to Operations mode, Eternal War PvP in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 still lets you choose from six unique classes: Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, Bulwark, Sniper, and Heavy. There are some key tidbits to remember:

Each team is limited to two of a particular class. If you can’t select a class in time and the team is at the limit, then you’ll be forced to choose another class. You may also change your class by opening the menu.

Eternal War has a separate progression system from Operations, but you get to carry over armor colors and heraldry cosmetics that you’ve unlocked.

In Operations, all weapon types are available for each class. You level up a class to unlock its perks and high-tier weapon boosts.

In Eternal War, each class begins with a default loadout. You earn requisition currency and XP to increase your overall veterancy rank. Veterancy ranks also unlock new weapons that can be equipped for your loadouts.

How to play as the Chaos Space Marines in PvP

Another fascinating feature regarding Eternal War is that one side will always consist of Chaos Space Marines from various traitor legions, such as the Death Guard, Sons of Horus, World Eaters, and Alpha Legion. These classes have the same abilities as loyalist chapters, so you don’t have to worry about one team gaining an unfair advantage. However, being assigned to a particular team is also random.

Heavy PvP tips

As of the time of this writing, the best PvP class in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the Heavy. This is primarily because of the devastating firepower that it could bear. Its default primary weapon, the Heavy Bolter, spews countless rounds in a short span of time. Its Iron Halo ability, meanwhile, can block a lot of damage before it breaks. Two Heavies in a team is always ideal, since they can hold chokepoints and corridors without issues.

Bulwark PvP tips

In our classes and perks guide, we mentioned that the Bulwark is the top pick for Operations mode. Sadly, this is far from the case when talking about Eternal War. This is due to ranged classes and weapons having a key advantage compared to melee-focused warriors. While it’s true that the Bulwark can advance head-on toward enemy forces defended by its shield, as well as plop down its Chapter Banner to restore armor, it’s still very much vulnerable to concentrated enemy fire. If you choose this role, then your best bet is to become a distraction so that your teammates can flank and engage opponents.

Sniper PvP tips

Let’s face it: Anyone who picks a Sniper is either the most skilled player on the team or someone who’s bound to struggle since it requires precise aiming. However, it’s worth adding that the default Bolt Sniper Rifle packs a punch, so much so that you’re likely to hip-fire with it instead of hard-scoping at short-to-medium-range engagements. The Camo Cloak is also one of the best abilities since it lets you turn invisible temporarily. While stealthed, you can sneak up on foes or capture objectives. Note that enemies will bump into you even if you’re invisible and the Tactical’s Auspex Scan will instantly reveal your location, too.

Vanguard PvP tips

The Vanguard has the unique distinction of being the only PvP class that has a reliable stun in the form of the Grapnel Launcher. When a rival player is close enough, simply use it to zip toward their position and deliver a flying kick. This will temporarily stagger your foe, allowing you to deliver clean headshots or rip them apart with your melee weapon. However, this is also a very risky move, especially if your target is surrounded by their comrades.

Tactical PvP tips

Apart from the Heavy, we feel that the Tactical is also one of the best PvP classes in Space Marine 2. The Auspex Scan can be a lifesaver, since it reveals nearby enemies, including stealthed ones. Because of this, your teammates will always be aware of a hostile is lurking nearby, allowing them to prepare for potential threats. Moreover, the Tactical gains access to a variety of ranged primary weapons, too.

Assault PvP tips

Last but not least, we’ve got the Assault class. While it’s true that the Jump Pack ability can be a sight to behold, and targets below you might be caught unawares, you can easily get spotted and shot down by other opponents. Worse, if you miss your ground slam maneuver, it leaves you open to attack and players can just back away while pelting you with bullets. It’s definitely not a class we recommend for beginners because of the inherent risks.

That does it for our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Eternal War PvP guide. We hope you bring glory to the Emperor (or the Chaos Gods) as you battle it out in arenas. Don’t forget to take a look at our weapons guide and enemies and bosses guide as well.