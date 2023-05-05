Activision finally added the ability to earn one-hit kills with certain snipers as part of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 3. This was a much-needed update that makes heavy rifles more viable. However, this comes with a major caveat, as the only way to earn a one-hit kill is by utilizing explosive rounds on a small selection of snipers, which absolutely tanks a weapon’s bullet velocity.

This makes it extremely difficult to actually hit your shots, so inexperienced players won’t really reap the benefits of the newly-added one-shot capabilities. However, there is an alternative solution that everyone should try, as it’s a viable option that works well at long distances.

Instead of trying to learn how to lead your targets with the one-shot snipers, I recommend using the Signal 50, a semi-auto sniper that shoots incredibly fast. Its fire rate is around 111 RPM, which is more than twice as fast as the other leading one-shot snipers. You can’t earn a one-hit kill with the Signal 50 (to an enemy with full health), but it does let you pull off two shots in the time it takes to shoot once with the FJX Imperium or MCPR-300.

In most instances, you can secure an elimination (or down) with only two shots, so long as you land at least one chest shot.

This is a game changer, especially if you pull the trigger quickly. Because of the Signal 50’s fast rate of fire, you can deal more consistent damage when compared to other snipers. If you’re looking for a recommended build, here’s what I swear by.

Muzzle Nilsound 90 Silencer Laser FSS OLE-V Laser Optic Forge Tac Delta 4 Ammunition .50 Cal High Velocity Magazine 7 Round Magazine

The other important factor is that, instead of using Explosive Rounds (which hurt your bullet velocity), you can actually use High-Velocity rounds, making it easier to land your shots from afar. This build also prioritizes aim down sights (ADS) speed, allowing you to play more aggressively.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

