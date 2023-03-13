Ashika Island is the small-scale Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Resurgence map that gives players a much more condensed, hectic experience. It’s packed full of interesting places of interest (POI), nearly all of which are great for various play styles. As with the main battle royale mode on Al Mazrah, picking the best landing spot on Ashika Island is an essential part of winning more matches. But which are the best landing spots on the smallish island?

These are the four best landing spots on Ashika Island in Warzone 2.0.

Underground tunnel

All throughout Ashika Island is an underground tunnel full of water, with several branching paths. There are actually several ways to access this area, but the easiest and quickest way is through the tunnel on the western side of the map, in-between Town Center and Tsuki Castle. If possible, we recommend landing here to get to the underground area right away, giving you access to a ton of loot. The thing is, since most people tend to land on the ground level, you’ll almost always have the tunnel to yourself, at least at first.

While underground, take the opportunity to get stocked up on as many supplies as possible, giving you an advantage at the start of the match. There’s almost always a Buy Station here as well, allowing you to spend all the cash you just earned. You can then take one of the many exits to leave this area and enter the next POI prepared. Or you can stay underground for a safer experience.

Oganikku Farms

While the above landing spot is much safer, players might be looking for a bit more action when starting the match. If that’s you, we advise landing at Oganikku Farms, a much hotter drop zone found on the northwestern side of the map. This area varies in terms of how busy it is, but you’ll almost always land alongside another team here. There’s plenty of loot and lots of buildings for you to fight inside, making this a great choice for those looking to practice getting into gunfights without having to worry about the wonky audio from multistory buildings. The nice thing is that Oganikku Farms also usually has a Buy Station nearby, allowing you to get prepared early on.

Shipwreck

In terms of safe landing spots, Shipwreck is the best option, as it’s almost never contested. It’s out of the way, has decent loot, and is usually within the first circle, allowing you to easily stay safe from the deadly gas. There’s oftentimes a Buy Station at Shipwreck as well, which is a nice touch. If you’re tired of dying right away, we highly recommend landing here.

Tsuki Castle

We cannot talk about the best landing spots without mentioning Tsuki Castle. This is the hottest drop spot on the island and is meant for the most skilled players who are good at finessing and out-maneuvering their opponents. You’ll find no shortage of gear in this area, along with a Buy Station and even a helicopter. Although Tsuki Castle is a fun place to land, it’s wildly hectic, especially since it lies in the center of the map. You’ll likely land alongside three or more teams here, and due to the terrible multistory audio, dealing with opponents here is difficult.

