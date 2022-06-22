The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 update has arrived, and Activision has released a lengthy list of patch notes alongside it. This update features the debut of the brand new Fortune’s Keep map, along with tons of new POIs on Caldera.

There are dozens and dozens of new features and changes, but the most notable ones impact the game’s perks — many of which have been buffed — along with an improvement to the snipers, including the lightweight options that were nerfed earlier this year. Raven Software has added the following perks to the ground loot rotation.

Ghost

Combat Scout

Double Time

Cold Blooded

Amped

In addition, a slew of underused perks has been buffed, including Battle Hardened. This tier three perk now offers 70% stun and flash resistance, while Scavenger rewards players with $500 with each elimination. Hardline now gives players a 25% discount on all Buy Station items (including Loadout Drops). Thankfully, the much-used Restock perk now takes 30 seconds (up from 25 seconds) to recharge, making it slightly more balanced. Speaking of which, the Snapshot Grenade’s radius has also been nerfed slightly, down to 22 meters (from 27.4 meters).

The following snipers have all received much-needed flinch reduction, making them more effective.

Kar98k (MW)

SP-R 208

Swiss K31

Pelington 703

LW3 – Tundra

Type 99

Kar98k (VG)

The 3-Line Rifle received a massive buff to its ADS times, possibly making it one of the best options in the game (though we’ll need to test this to be sure). Other meta weapons such as the Armaguerra, the H4 Blixen, Owen Gun, and Type 100 SMGs have all been nerfed, along with the STG44 assault rifle. Weapons such as the NZ41, FFAR 1, KGM40, Nikita AVT, Vargo 52, AS44, Cooper Carbine, and Itra Burst rifles have all received overall buffs, giving them more of a competitive edge.

The gas mask animation will no longer override opening your parachute while in the gas (finally).

Overall, this update has implemented a substantial number of changes, so be sure to dive into the patch notes on the official Call of Duty website to see what’s in store during Season 4.

