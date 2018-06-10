Watch the Xbox E3 2018 press conference right here

Share

The E3 2018 madness is upon us, and in the massive wave of news and game announcements, it can be tough to decide how you’re actually going to sit down and watch everything unfold. The first major press conference of E3 2018 proper — rather than Electronic Arts’ own EA Play event — is Microsoft’s show, and who better to watch it with than the Digital Trends crew?

Microsoft’s Xbox E3 press conference will take place on Sunday, June 10, at 4 p.m. ET, and we’ll be livestreaming and reacting to the announcements on this page. Join senior editor Matt Smith, producer Jake Rossman, and staff writer Brendan Hesse as they see what Phil Spencer and his team have to offer. On Twitter, gaming editor Mike Epstein and staff writer Will Fulton will also be live-tweeting their experience from the event itself.

If you prefer your E3 press conferences without the company of friends, that is a little rude, but you do have plenty of other options. Microsoft will be streaming the event on the Xbox website, as well as its Mixer, Twitch, and YouTube channels. Mixer is a great option for viewing it, if 2017’s conference is anything to go by. During that event, Microsoft gave away free games and DLC to anyone watching through their Xbox Live account.

What can we expect to see from Xbox at E3 2018? We have a full piece outlining what we think Microsoft is bringing to the show, but sequels like Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Crackdown 3 are almost inevitable. We also expect to see the unannounced Forza Horizon 4, and it’s possible we will get a first look at games in the Halo and Gears of War series, as well. We have even heard rumors that three different Gears of War games could make an appearance, including a battle royale game and a real-time strategy spinoff.

There have also been signs that Forza Horizon developer Playground Games could be working on a new open-world Fable game. Stay tuned for our reactions to that and everything else Microsoft announces during the show, and let us know what your favorite announcement was!