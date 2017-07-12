We’re taking our Car of the Year for a spin in Forza 6 live!

While the computing and gaming writers might not get a chance to take the Audi R8, our car of the year, for a spin on an actual track, we have the next best thing. Forza Motorsport 6 features both the 2013 tricked-out racing edition of Audi’s masterpiece, as well as Lime Rock Park in Connecticut where we tested it.

The Audi R8’s best features are on display in Forza Motorsport 6 as well. Its mid-mounted 5.2-liter V10 engine’s growl can be heard loud and clear in-game. The 610 horsepower engine will have you screeching towards the track time leaderboards, and its smart all-wheel drive system will ensure you stay on the track doing it.

Of course, it isn’t just about speed, and Audi’s fully aware of the luxury side of the market. The cabin is spacious and comfortable, and that’s just the start. The 12.3-inch virtual cockpit is packed with functionality and utility, offering the driver a wealth of options and information based on what’s need at that very moment.

A digital gauge helps the driver shift exactly when its needed, taking the guesswork out of track driving. A Google Maps overlay keeps you aware of upcoming turns and straightaways, so you can take full advantage of the R8 V10’s massive speed flat-out. It’s truly a car for the modern age, that still embraces the old school power and speed that automotive enthusiasts crave, whether taking on the track or flying down the freeway.

It wasn’t the only vehicle that made our short list for Car of the Year, although it was certainly the most all-around impressive. Mazda’s CX-5 is an excellent option for those looking for something with a little more room in the trunk, while still handling like a car with more speed-focused design. The Volvo S90 also left a mark in the luxury department with an amazing, comfortable interior and a wealth of features meant for those who don’t necessarily need to take it our for a track day.

We’ll take it the Audi R8 V10 out for a spin on Lime Rock Park where we actually tested it, and see which of us can pull in the best track time, and then maybe take some other vehicles out for a spin. Tune in at 4 PM PST to join in on the action.