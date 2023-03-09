 Skip to main content
Save $50 when you add 1TB of storage to your Xbox Series X or PS5

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have ushered in the next generation of video games, but for hardcore gamers, one of the notable limitations of the consoles is their limited storage. Fortunately, you have the option to add extra space by taking advantage of external hard drive deals like Best Buy’s $50 discount for the 1TB model of the Western Digital WD_Black D30 Game Drive. You’ll only have to pay $100 instead of its original price of $150, but you need to hurry with your purchase because the offer will expire at the end of the day.

Why you should buy the Western Digital WD_Black D30 Game Drive

You can use external hard drives like the Western Digital WD_Black D30 Game Drive to expand the onboard storage of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but you can’t play games that are made for these consoles off of them. You can store Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 games on the external hard drives, but you’ll have to transfer them to the consoles’ internal storage if you want to play them. However, you can store and play Xbox One and PlayStation 4 games on external hard drives, so the extra storage will be valuable if you’ve still got a long list of previous-generation games on your backlog.

The Western Digital WD_Black D30 Game Drive promises data transfer and read speeds of up to 900 MB/s, and it features a durable design that will help protect your data. It uses a USB-C interface to connect to your console, which means you can also use it with your PC if you want to store other types of files on the external hard drive.

It doesn’t take much to fill up the hard drives of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, so you’ll want to invest in additional storage if you love playing previous-generation games. The Western Digital WD_Black D30 Game Drive is an excellent option, especially now that its 1TB model is available from Best Buy for just $100 following a $50 discount on its sticker price of $150. There’s not much time left before the offer ends though, so push through with your purchase of the Western Digital WD_Black D30 Game Drive as soon as possible.

