What new games we’re playing this weekend (January 24-26)

By
A hero looks up in Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist.
Binary Haze Interactive

If anyone ever tells you it’s a “slow month” for video games, don’t believe them. So many games release these days that it’s nearly impossible for a week, let along a month, to go by without something that’s worth playing releasing. If you need any evidence of that, just look to my current video game backlog. I thought I’d have a quiet week between the releases of Dynasty Warriors: Origins and Sniper Elite: Resistance, but I’ve found myself buried in some surprisingly great indies — some of which I’d never even heard of as of a week ago.

If you’re looking for some brand new games to play this weekend, I’ve got you covered. From a Metroidvania sequel that’s getting major critical buzz to a chill Xbox Game Pass addition, these are the three games I’ll be playing this weekend. 

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

A hero squares off against a monster in Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist.
Binary Haze Interactive

If you’re a Metroidvania enthusiast and you don’t know the Ender Magnolia series, it’s time to remedy that. 2021’s Ender Magnolia: Quietus of the Knights is one of the finest 2D action games around thanks to its striking atmosphere and challenging combat. Since its release, developer Adglobe has been toiling away at a sequel via early access and that work seems to have paid off. Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist got its full launch this week and its getting rave reviews. All you need to know is that it’s another strong Metroidvania that doubles down on its RPG systems, haunting fantasy world, and complex combat system that features 30 skills. If you love games that invite you to explore eerie environments in search of well-kept secrets, this is the game for you. I wish I could tell you more about it, but I’ve been avoiding as many spoilers as possible so I can go in blind this weekend.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Blade Chimera

Shin divekicks an enemy in Blade Chimera.
Playism

If you’re looking for a more manageable Metroidvania, Blade Chimera may be more your speed. The retro-inspired indie takes a lot of cues from Castlevania, playing like a cyberpunk version of Symphony of the Night. It stars Shin, a mercenary who strikes up an unlikely partnership with a magical demon sword named Lux. There’s a complicated sci-fi story there, but all you really need to know is that Blade Chimera scratches that Castlevania itch with its great RPG systems, hallways full of folklore-inspired enemies, and a slew of sword powers that unlock the 2D world in clever ways. As a bonus, Blade Chimera also features a friendly fast travel system that lets players teleport anywhere on the map at any time. That makes late game exploration a breeze, so it’s a great game for completionists.

Blade Chimera is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders

Skiers ride down a mountain in Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders.

If you’re looking for something that’s much more relaxed, you can put your Xbox Game Pass subscription to good use this weekend. Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders just launched on the service and it’s the exact kind of laid back sports game that’s built for weekends. A sequel to Lonely Mountain: Downhill, Snow Riders applies that game’s biking premise to skiing. Players simply ski down different mountain paths, carefully avoiding collisions and performing some light tricks along the way. It’s a casual sports game that’s more about finding the fastest route than racking up a high score. With its multiplayer options and progression systems, it’s the kind of game that you can lose a weekend to if you choose to sink into it. I’ve already enjoyed my short time with it and I’m looking forward to zoning out with it when I have some free time this weekend.

Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC

3 new PS Plus games that you should play this weekend (December 27-29)
Key art for Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition.

Did you just get a PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, or PlayStation VR2 for Christmas? If so, you've come to the right place. One of the best things you can do is buy a PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra subscription, as that will give you access to a large catalog of games from every PlayStation platform to check out on your new hardware. As for more specific recommendations, this week I want to highlight some of the hidden gems that were part of December's addition to PS Plus. That includes a Star Wars game that's one of the best PSVR2 titles, an eerie Alien game that you only have another week or so to claim, and an underrated 2023 indie.
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge -- Enhanced Edition
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition - Official Trailer | PS VR2

One standout launch title for PSVR2 was Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge -- Enhanced Edition. This is a VR game that does a fantastic job of whisking players away and immersing them in various parts of the Star Wars world as a Jedi, bounty hunter, and more. That includes a digital version of Batuu, the planet that Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Disney World is based on. It's still one of the best games you can play on PSVR2 and worth checking out for any Star Wars fan. In general, PS Plus Premium's VR game catalog is worth it for anyone who owns Sony's headset. Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is simply the latest cherry on top.

Read more
3 new PS Plus games that you should play this weekend (December 20-22)
Frey in Square Enix's Forspoken.

The latest batch of new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog additions was released this week. As a result, PS Plus subscribers have a ton of new options when it comes to what to play as we approach what is many people's holiday break. Games from this most recent batch are what I'm recommending people check out this weekend. One of the titles is technically a Christmas game, so it's fitting to play this time of year, while my other recommendations are good options if you're looking for something to play with others.
Forspoken
Forspoken - Official Launch Trailer

Square Enix's Forspoken is a high-profile action RPG console exclusive that was released on PlayStation 5 in 2023. While its quip-heavy dialogue definitely isn't for everyone, the way it incorporates the player's magical abilities into combat and traversal is truly exhilarating. Dashing through large fields, surfing on top of water, and launching bullet-like streams of rocks at enemies is immensely satisfying. Forspoken's Isekai adventure technically begins with the main character, Frey, being whisked away from New York City around Christmas. That technically makes this a Christmas game, giving you all the more reason to check it out this weekend.

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games that you should play this weekend (December 13-15)
Indiana jones buried in the sand.

Xbox Game Pass has had a wild year of ups and downs. While the introduction of new tiers with different game offerings has made subscribing a more confusing process, lots of fantastic games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 have still come to the service the day they released. Over the past couple of weeks, we saw the launch of the last few of 2024's day one Xbox Game Pass titles. These range from early access indies to a new Indiana Jones game from the developer of the Wolfenstein series. If you're wondering what you should be playing on Xbox Game Pass this weekend, look to these titles.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Gamescom Date Reveal Trailer - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle | gamescom 2024

The last major Xbox exclusive release of the year, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, is a first-person action-adventure game based on the iconic Lucasfilm series. Wolfenstein: The New Order and The New Colossus developer MachineGames managed to create a licensed game that still retains a unique gameplay identity, infusing puzzle game and immersive sim gameplay elements into what easily could've been an Uncharted knockoff. If you've ever enjoyed an Indiana Jones film and are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, then Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a game you should definitely check out.

Read more