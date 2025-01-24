What new games we’re playing this weekend (January 24-26)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist Blade Chimera Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders

If anyone ever tells you it’s a “slow month” for video games, don’t believe them. So many games release these days that it’s nearly impossible for a week, let along a month, to go by without something that’s worth playing releasing. If you need any evidence of that, just look to my current video game backlog. I thought I’d have a quiet week between the releases of Dynasty Warriors: Origins and Sniper Elite: Resistance, but I’ve found myself buried in some surprisingly great indies — some of which I’d never even heard of as of a week ago.

If you’re looking for some brand new games to play this weekend, I’ve got you covered. From a Metroidvania sequel that’s getting major critical buzz to a chill Xbox Game Pass addition, these are the three games I’ll be playing this weekend.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

If you’re a Metroidvania enthusiast and you don’t know the Ender Magnolia series, it’s time to remedy that. 2021’s Ender Magnolia: Quietus of the Knights is one of the finest 2D action games around thanks to its striking atmosphere and challenging combat. Since its release, developer Adglobe has been toiling away at a sequel via early access and that work seems to have paid off. Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist got its full launch this week and its getting rave reviews. All you need to know is that it’s another strong Metroidvania that doubles down on its RPG systems, haunting fantasy world, and complex combat system that features 30 skills. If you love games that invite you to explore eerie environments in search of well-kept secrets, this is the game for you. I wish I could tell you more about it, but I’ve been avoiding as many spoilers as possible so I can go in blind this weekend.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Blade Chimera

If you’re looking for a more manageable Metroidvania, Blade Chimera may be more your speed. The retro-inspired indie takes a lot of cues from Castlevania, playing like a cyberpunk version of Symphony of the Night. It stars Shin, a mercenary who strikes up an unlikely partnership with a magical demon sword named Lux. There’s a complicated sci-fi story there, but all you really need to know is that Blade Chimera scratches that Castlevania itch with its great RPG systems, hallways full of folklore-inspired enemies, and a slew of sword powers that unlock the 2D world in clever ways. As a bonus, Blade Chimera also features a friendly fast travel system that lets players teleport anywhere on the map at any time. That makes late game exploration a breeze, so it’s a great game for completionists.

Blade Chimera is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders

If you’re looking for something that’s much more relaxed, you can put your Xbox Game Pass subscription to good use this weekend. Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders just launched on the service and it’s the exact kind of laid back sports game that’s built for weekends. A sequel to Lonely Mountain: Downhill, Snow Riders applies that game’s biking premise to skiing. Players simply ski down different mountain paths, carefully avoiding collisions and performing some light tricks along the way. It’s a casual sports game that’s more about finding the fastest route than racking up a high score. With its multiplayer options and progression systems, it’s the kind of game that you can lose a weekend to if you choose to sink into it. I’ve already enjoyed my short time with it and I’m looking forward to zoning out with it when I have some free time this weekend.

Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC