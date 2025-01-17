 Skip to main content
What games we’re playing this weekend (January 17-19)

A character performs a leaping attack in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
Koei Tecmo

Well folks, it’s been a long week. The Nintendo Switch 2 finally got revealed. David Lynch passed away. The world is quite literally burning. It’s a lot for one person to take in. Thankfully, a much needed weekend is here and it’s prime video game time for anyone in need for some stress relief (I know I am!). January is a quiet time for new video games, though, and we’ve yet to see many exciting new releases pop up. So what’s worth playing?

As someone who played over 180 new releases in 2024, I’m here to help. I’ve got some recommendations for newly released games that you can sink into this January. Whether you’re looking for some bombastic action to relieve your stress or something a bit brainier, these are the three games on my own playlist this weekend.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Two armies clash in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.
Bandai Namco

The first big game of the year is here, and it’s Dynasty Warriors: Origins. The action-RPG is a bit of a soft reboot of the Dynasty Warrior series, which adapts Romance of the Three Kingdoms into giant hack and slash battles. It’s a daunting series that has numerous entries, but Origins is the perfect place to start if you’re a newcomer. It better introduces players to its long historical setting and all its characters thanks to a greater emphasis on cutscenes. The real meat, though, is its sharp Musou combat that’ll have you slicing up thousands of people over a series of thrilling battles. It’s not perfect, especially if you’re looking for a sensible story. Origins suffers from a disjointed narrative that doesn’t exactly fit its violence, but it’s a perfect game to zone out to none the less. I imagine I’ll be returning to it this weekend to blow off some steam.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The Roottrees are Dead

A family photo appears in The Roottrees are Dead.
Evil Trout

Do you love deduction games like Return of the Obra Dinn? How about Succession? The Roottrees are Dead is somewhere in between those two things. This PC detective game begins when a famous family dies in a plane crash. It’s up to players to not just deduce the identities of the victims, but untangle their entire family tree dating. That’s accomplished by searching through files on an old computer and trying to find clues as to who each family member was. That small task turns into a sprawling, multi-generational mystery about a messy family business gone awry. It’s loaded with complicated interpersonal drama that reminds us how much one decision can snowball into decades of consequences. I’ve barely scratched the surface of that mystery, but I can’t wait to dive back in already.

The Roottrees are Dead is available now on PC.

Skate City: New York

A skater skates near a neon purple sign in Skate City: New York.
Snowman and Agens

This one’s for the Apple Arcade subscribers out there — however many of you there are. Apple’s mobile gaming subscription service got a slew of new games to start off the new year, including a Three Kingdoms-themed tactics game and a Final Fantasy port. The game I keep coming back to from that bunch, though, is Skate City: New York. A sequel to one of Apple Arcade’s best launch games, Skate City: New York has players skateboarding around 2D New York City landscapes. Doing tricks is as easy as swiping the screen in different directions. It’s a little simple, but that makes for a hypnotic mobile game that should feel familiar if you’ve played games like Alto’s Odyssey. It’s the ideal couch game, which is exactly how I’ve been enjoying it.

Skate City: New York is available on iOS devices via Apple Arcade.

