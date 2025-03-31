 Skip to main content
Where to find Rift Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Lawless Rift Launcher key art in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, titled Lawless has seized the battle royale island, transporting players to a thrilling realm of crime and anarchy. This season, which debuted on February 21, 2025, transforms the island into a heist playground, with gameplay centered on robbing vaults, hijacking trains, and breaking into Black Markets.

This theme has brought a new meta, stressing strategy, speed, and the ability to outsmart opponents in high-stakes situations. Along with new features and a crime-focused Battle Pass, Epic Games has released an armory of weaponry that amp up the season’s rebellious spirit, keeping players on their toes as they adapt to the battlefield’s ever-changing dynamics.

The loot pool caters to both sharpshooters and brawlers, including items such as the Falcon Eye Sniper and the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle. Recent upgrades have increased this pool even further, introducing a new wave of Exotic weapons that promise to revolutionize combat. However, the latest buzz is focused on a strange addition: the Lawless Rift Launcher and here’s how you can get it.

Where to get Lawless Rift Launcher in Fortnite

Fortnite Rift Launcher Black Market location
Epic Games

In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, the Lawless Rift Launcher is an Exotic weapon that can only be obtained through Black Market backdoors. To obtain it, players must have a Common Outlaw Keycard to gain entry to these prohibited regions. The Rogue Repairs Black Market, located northeast of Masked Meadows in the Rolling Blossom Farm area, is the primary source for purchasing the Lawless Rift Launcher.

This backroom requires the Common Outlaw Keycard, which players can obtain by completing Outlaw Keycard tasks. Once inside, the weapon requires one Dill Bit, a currency found in vaults, dropped by Golden Llamas, or retrieved from keycard-locked boxes in the same backroom with a Legendary Outlaw Keycard. Another place to look is the Seaport City Black Market, where it may spawn, while Rogue Repairs is the known major site.

To swiftly obtain Dill Bits, players should prioritize landing near vaults or trains, which are hot drops. Outside of these backrooms, the Lawless Rift Launcher cannot be obtained via floor loot, chest drops, or NPC interactions, necessitating the use of the keycard and Dill Bits. Stock is limited, so arriving early improves your chances. Other Black Markets, such as those in Crime City or Magic Mosses, sell several Exotics but not this launcher, so concentrate your efforts on Rogue Repairs or Seaport City for this particular weapon.

How to use Lawless Rift Launcher

Fortnite Rift Launcher gameplay
Epic Games

The Lawless Rift Launcher launches a projectile that creates a Rift upon hit. With endless ammo and a 22-second recharge time every shot, it’s a mobility tool rather than a damage dealer. To use it, aim at a surface or a player and shoot; the Rift appears quickly and lasts a few seconds. Enter it fast to teleport into the skies over the Rift’s location and relaunch your glider for repositioning. To evade enemies quickly, shoot it toward your feet or adjacent ground, particularly in wide regions or against snipers.

Players are utilizing it for trick shots and fight enemies. Aim directly at an enemy to Rift them into the sky, causing them to glide and exposing them to follow-up shots; pair it with a red-dot AR, like as the Holo Twister, to snipe them midair. Alternatively, fire close enemies to flush them out of cover, then surprise them as they reposition. Some people utilize it for spectacular kills: rifle an enemy upward, then fire a no-scope shotgun blast as they fall. Its unpredictability confuses opponents, offering you an advantage in fight when timed correctly.

