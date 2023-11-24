As part of my job leading gaming coverage here at Digital Trends, I have just about every modern console you can think of. I have the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I even have more niche hardware, from the Ayaneo 2S to the Playdate. And that’s not even mentioning VR platforms like the PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 3 or streaming devices like the Razer Edge and PlayStation Portal. These aren’t devices I’ve just stockpiled like a greedy dragon, but rather ones I consistently use every month to test new games.

Of course, the average person only really needs one good gaming machine, but days like Black Friday can create some choice paralysis. How do you know which console is the right one to buy when everything’s discounted? Take it from someone who has more systems than any one person ever should own: The Xbox Series X, which is on sale for $450, is the console to grab this year.

Put down your rifles, PlayStation fans: I don’t mean that the Series X is the best console on the market. Rather, it’s the most sensible discount to capitalize on right now. For one, Microsoft’s flagship console hasn’t seen a ton of discounts since its 2020 launch. That’s usually reserved for the less-powerful Series S. And while that system is down to $250 today, I wouldn’t recommend grabbing it considering that modern games are starting to struggle on the platform. Baldur’s Gate 3, for instance, will lose split-screen co-op when it comes to Series S next month.

It makes sense to spend the money for a fully powered Xbox, especially because Microsoft’s future is intriguing. This June, we got an Xbox showcase that showed off tons of promising first-party games, from Avowed to South of Midnight. That’s not to mention that Microsoft finally closed its Activision-Blizzard acquisition this year, which could mean some more big exclusives are on the way. That could allow Microsoft to really jump start the Series X’s life in 2024, so a $50 discount on a pricey console is worth taking advantage of.

That’s not to say that you shouldn’t grab a PlayStation 5 this Black Friday. You can actually save $60 on some PS5 bundles this holiday season, including one that comes with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the new, slimmer console model for $500. That’s a great deal, but the system’s 2024 is a bit of a question mark at present. Sony is set to roll out its experimental dive into live service games in 2024, leaving few flagship single-player adventures on the horizon. We know we’re getting a rereleased of The Last of Us Part 2 and there’s a Wolverine game somewhere on the horizon, but it’s hard to predict how Sony’s next 12 months will go. PS5 could very well stomp Xbox next year, but we just have a better sense of what the latter has in store.

Nintendo has its own deals this year too, as you can get a great Switch OLED bundle for $350 that comes with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and three months of Switch Online. That’s great, but it might not be the best time to grab Nintendo’s systems. Rumors indicate that the Mario company may be gearing up to launch a brand new console in 2024. The Switch will still have new games in the lead-up to that, like Princess Peach: Showtime!, but we’re likely in for a quieter year.

Don’t expect any major Steam Deck deals either. Valve just released a brand new OLED model of the portable PC, which makes it unlikely that we’ll see a significant discount so soon. You can get the LCD model at a reduced price currently, but I wouldn’t recommend it as the OLED model is a major improvement that’s worth splurging on.

In terms of discount, practicality, and game outlook for 2024, the Xbox Series X is the most sensible choice this year. You can’t really go wrong with any of these choices, though. Each system has a strong backlog of excellent games that’ll keep any first-time owner occupied through 2024. However you choose to play, you won’t be bored.

