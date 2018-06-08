Keep up with all of the E3 2018 fun by following these social media accounts

Share

You can watch all the E3 press conferences and read the latest news on your favorite gaming website (hopefully Digital Trends?), but if you want minute-to-minute insight on everything going on at the gamers’ extravaganza, following along on social media is extremely beneficial. Here are some of the best social media websites to follow during E3 2018 (not including @E3, which you should also follow).

Publishers

For starters, follow all the major publishers. If you can’t watch all of the press conferences, know that developers and publishers typically live-tweet throughout.

The producer and creator of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, also has a major E3 presence. He created the E3 Coliseum, which will take place again this year from June 12-14.

Wario64 is best known for tweeting about video game deals, but the extremely active Twitter user also has a penchant for disseminating leaks (most recently, Hitman 2). Wario64 also commonly lets followers know about pre-order opportunities, so with lots of games likely getting release dates at E3, you should definitely follow this anonymous Twitter user.

Similar to Wario64, Nibel is a very active Twitter user who almost exclusively tweets about video game news. If there’s an announcement that people are talking about, chances are Nibel is tweeting about it, too.

Kinda Funny, comprised mainly of ex-IGN staffers, is one of the most popular channels on Patreon. The Kinda Funny crew always has a major presence at E3. Also, you may want to follow individual members of Kinda Funny as well:

The team over at What’s Good Games has done a brilliant job providing insight and analysis on the industry. You should follow their work regardless, but they are sure to have plenty of quality E3 musings throughout the show.

Here are some individual What’s Good Games accounts to follow as well:

Epic Games is putting on a massive Fortnite tournament on June 12 to kick off E3. Fifty pros will compete alongside 50 celebrities in the pro-am. While there’s no guarantee the celebrities themselves will tweet about the experience, if you’re a fan of Fortnite (and who isn’t at this point?), you should follow the official account to learn the results of matches featuring celebrities such as NBA star Paul George, the great Janina Gavankar, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, comedian Joel McHale, and many more.

We know, it’s shameless self-promotion, but we’ll be tweeting throughout the show. We’ll also have multiple staffers and contributors on-site that will be good to follow.

Mike Epstein (gaming editor): @bombur

Will Fulton (gaming writer): @thewillenium

Phil Hornshaw (gaming contributor): @philhornshaw

Also, we have multiple writers covering the press conferences remotely: