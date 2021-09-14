A new update came out today for Windows 10 PCs that allows direct streaming of console games from the Xbox App. Ultimate Game Pass subscribers can now stream their console games directly onto their PCs and will not require a download.

While this seems like a simple update that probably should have come sooner than now, it’s a significant update for PC owners. Since players will be able to stream games, those who do not own the fastest and beefiest computers can still play high-spec games.

The only thing that is required is an Ultimate Game Pass and a console, which is a significantly lower asking price than a souped-up PC. This will allow more accessibility for gamers to try out games that they would not have on their PC. While streaming games to different gaming platforms is still in its infancy, Microsoft is showing the world how this can look further down the road.

Earlier this summer, Microsoft announced that it is planning to add the Xbox App to Smart TVs which will allow players to stream Xbox games directly onto their television sets. This alongside the Windows 10 streaming shows that Microsoft is invested in giving players a plethora of options to play Xbox games. This means players who originally thought had no avenue to play the latest games may soon find that they will be spoiled with options.

Cloud streaming directly to the Windows 10 Xbox App is only usable for games on the Game Pass. Other downloaded games on the console can still be streamed but must use the Remote Play App.

