Chinese retailer lists Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Share

Geralt of Rivera’s latest tale may be headed to another gaming platform. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 but a recent series of moves by Chinese retailers alludes to a Nintendo Switch version of the game. A couple of ResetEra users caught wind of multiple locations that are listing the Nintendo Switch version of the game with box art to match.

One of the Chinese retailers listing is translated as such: “Breaking! Witcher 3 GOTY Edition is coming to Switch in September.” The box art alone isn’t really an indicator of authenticity, considering it is the same as the original game’s just fit for a physical Nintendo Switch game case. The listing should also be taken with a grain of salt but it is, nevertheless, an intriguing possibility.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt launched on May 19, 2015, and it’s last expansion, Blood and Wine, released in 2016. The game holds a Metacritic score between 91% and 93% across the platforms it released on and, on Steam, the base game is rated as “overwhelmingly positive.” Wild Hunt and its expansions have won a handful of awards since release and the Game of the Year edition includes the entire Witcher 3 experience.

Geralt, the lead character in the Witcher series, has made appearances outside of the franchise in the years since Blood and Wine released. He’s brought his physical prowess into Soul Calibur 6 and also delivered his creature-stalking pedigree to Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World in a special crossover event. Stepping onto the Nintendo Switch would be a different beast, though.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a large and dense game that would eat up the storage space on the Nintendo Switch and push the console’s performance to the limits even in a stripped-down version. The base game alone required 40GB of storage space at launch and is closer to 50GB with all the DLC installed. The Nintendo Switch is capable of cloud gaming and previously exhibited this with the cloud version of Resident Evil 7 in Japan. The Chinese retailers seem to believe that a physical version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is on the way, though. If that’s what they’re selling, you should avoid buying into the rumor.