How to respec your skills in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Jesse Lennox
By

As is expected from a game taking inspiration from the soulslike genre, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty includes many different Virtues into which you can invest your points, known as Genuine Qi. Being one of the more brutal styles of game, investing in the wrong stats can make your journey unnecessarily more difficult. Thankfully, there is a quick and easy way to respec your character in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty once you know how.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Reach the Hidden Village

  • Complete Search of the Immortal Wizard

A level up screen with stats.

How to respec your character in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The only requirements before you can respec your character are to reach the Hidden Village and beat the third main story mission. This will act as your hub during the game, and after beating the Search of the Immortal Wizard quest, a house will open up.

Step 1: Enter the house and speak to Zuo Ci.

Step 2: From the list of options he gives you, select Reset Parameters.

Step 3: Remove and reallocate your points between the five Virtues to best suit your needs.

Step 4: Redistributing points doesn't cost you anything, and can be done as many times as you like, however, be aware that moving your stats around could cause some spells to no longer be usable. If you move points back or add more later, those spells will be available again without having to purchase them a second time.

