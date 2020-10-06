Two Bethesda game collections are coming to the Xbox Series X/S, according to anew ESRB listing. A Wolfenstein bundle, as well as a Dishonored and Prey collection, are coming to the upcoming Series X and Series S, alongside the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Wolfenstein Alt History Collection includes every Wolfenstein game from the past six years: The New Order, The Old Blood, The New Colossus, and last year’s Youngblood.

Similarly, Dishonored & Prey The Arkane Collection contains four games from Arkane Studios, spanning back to 2012. The bundle features Prey, Dishonored, Dishonored 2, and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

While originally revealed by an ESRB rating, the games have since popped up on Best Buy’s website. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions of the games currently appear there, with the Wolfenstein bundle retailing for $80 and the Arkane collection going for $60. Series X/S versions of the releases do not currently appear on the site, so it’s unclear if the pricing will be the same for the next-generation versions.

The news comes just weeks after Microsoft announced that it was acquiring Bethesda and would bring the studio’s library to Game Pass. Microsoft quickly made good on that promise by bringing Doom Eternal to the service shortly thereafter. These collections would bring another eight major Bethesda titles to the service if they’re added to it.

Curiously, the ESRB only lists a rating for the Xbox Series of consoles. There’s no mention of the PlayStation 5, despite the fact that a PlayStation 4 version is coming. That rekindles questions about how Microsoft’s acquisition might effect the release of Bethesda’s games across other consoles going forward.

