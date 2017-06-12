‘Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’ gets an awesome collector’s edition

Why it matters to you The Wolfenstein II collector's edition — which includes a GI Joe-like action figure — is so cool that one of our writers may have already purchased it.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus was easily the standout game at Bethesda’s E3 press conference this year. B.J. Blazkowicz and his ragtag gang of Nazi-killing soldiers are back and the fight has shifted to the United States. The Germans seemed to have revved up their propaganda machine since The New Order, as evidenced by the game’s awesome collector’s edition.

Launching alongside the game for $100, the collector’s edition features a 12-inch action figure of Blazkowicz, complete with an alternate jacket, six guns, and a hatchet. He’s displayed in a red cardboard box that resembles the design of classic action figures in the 1960s, and the front of the box calls him “Terror Billy: the cold-blood terrorist.” The Nazi company that “produced” the figure is “Elite Hans.” It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what that’s parodying.

The collector’s edition also comes with a small “Blitzmensch” poster that you probably shouldn’t display on a wall anyone will see, as well as a steelbook case with the villainous Frau Engel on the front — unlike the special edition for The New Order, the game is included here.

Wolfenstein: The New Colossus looks like it will feature more of the insane action MachineGames delivered in The New Order, all while B.J. waxes poetic about the human psyche and how many Nazi throats he can slice in a day. A few other returning characters were shown in the game’s announcement trailer, as well, including his partner Anya — now pregnant with twins but still capable of killing Nazis — and the brain-damaged, lovable hero Max Hass. Frau Engel, whose jaw was ripped off near the end of The New Order, appears to have quite the plastic surgeon, as her face shows almost no signs of damage in the trailer.

Wolfenstein: The New Colossus launches on October 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC — the same day as Assassin’s Creed Origins. For more information on Bethesda’s full E3 lineup, check out our roundup here.