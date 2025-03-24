Wolfenstein meets Prince of Persia in this free retro game

Prince of Prussia is a new, free retro-inspired title from Adamatomic that combines the brutal, unforgiving platforming of Prince of Persia with all the Nazi-killing fun of Wolfenstein. Oh, and did we mention you can play it in your browser? It’s available from adamatomic.itch.io/prince, and all you need is a keyboard (though a gamepad might make it slightly easier.)

Prince of Prussia throws the player in head-first with a single message that sums up the entire game: “God damn Nazis. You’re in jail, and they’re alive. You can fix this.” It’s tongue-in-cheek in the best way, with all the retro-charm you could ask for — as long as you’re willing to start over a lot.

The game utilizes the arrow keys and the X and C keys. Spoiler alert: both keys are jump buttons, but the jump is directional. Slaying enemies is as easy as walking into them (once you find a weapon, anyway), but the game doesn’t hold your hand at all. That said, it’s a refreshing dose of nostalgia for anyone who longs for the days of old NES titles that take a sadistic joy in killing you at every turn.

Prince of Prussia only has 15 levels and doesn’t take terribly long to finish, especially once you get the hang of it. If you die, you can just restart from the beginning of the level. Adamatomic says it’s rated M for Mature, but the opening of the game gives you the real rating: “N for Nazi-stabbin’.”

Adamatomic (real name Adam Saltsman) has made quite a few indie games through Itch.io, including Bandit Accountancy, Dust Settlers, Cave of Cards, and more.