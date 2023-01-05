 Skip to main content
CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines

Tomas Franzese
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

The New York Times appeared at CES 2023 alongside Delta to confirm that the publication’s game lineup is part of the upcoming Delta Exclusives Hub. Delta Air Lines passengers will soon be able to play Wordle, Spelling Bee, and more during flights via the airline’s free Wi-Fi.

Currently, those flying on a Delta flight only get free access to iMessage, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. Starting on February 1, though, Delta Air Lines plans to offer free Wi-Fi on its flights to Delta SkyMiles members, and lots of content will be accessible from a new landing page called the Delta Exclusives Hub.

When Delta Exclusives Hub launches sometime in spring 2023, its hub will give passengers access to games like Wordle, Spelling Bee, and The Crossword on domestic U.S. flights free-of-charge, whether they are New York Times subscribers or not. 

This announcement comes almost a year after The New York Times acquired Wordle at the height of its status as a social media phenomenon. While it’s not as trendy as it was a year ago, Wordle still attracts a lot of players and is a major part of The New York Times Games’ offerings. In particular, The New York Times seems keen to expand the places people can play Wordle, as they integrated it into their Crossword app in December 2022.

By including Wordle and its other games in the Delta Exclusives Hub, The New York Times Games will get its offerings in front of even more people while also ensuring that players will always have a chance to check out that day’s Wordle, even if they’re traveling all day. 

