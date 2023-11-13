Wordle Today (#878): Wordle answer and hints for November 13

We have the solution to Wordle (#878) on November 13, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We’ve placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don’t ruin the surprise before you’ve had a chance to work through the clues. So let’s dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday’s answer.

Yesterday’s Wordle answer

Let’s start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday’s Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don’t play it daily, which was “LEASH.” So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn’t that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.

Recommended Videos

Hints for today’s Wordle

Still can’t figure it out? We have today’s Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let’s take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there’s no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive — you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle uses the same letter twice.

Today’s Wordle ends with the letter N.

Today’s Wordle is a common color.

Today’s Wordle answer

No luck? Don’t sweat it — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

GREEN

Today’s Wordle definition

And here’s what it means, according to our good friend ChatGPT:

The term “green” has several meanings, and its interpretation depends on the context. Here are some common definitions:

Color: Green is one of the colors in the visible spectrum, located between blue and yellow. It is associated with the color of grass, leaves, and many plants. In the RGB color model, green is created by combining blue and yellow light. Environmental Context: “Green” is often used to describe environmental awareness or practices that are environmentally friendly or sustainable. For example, “green energy” refers to energy derived from renewable sources like wind or solar power. Inexperienced or New: Colloquially, the term “green” can be used to describe someone who is new, inexperienced, or unfamiliar with a particular activity or situation. For instance, a “greenhorn” is a term used to refer to someone who is inexperienced in a particular area. Health and Freshness: “Green” is sometimes used to describe fresh and unripe fruits or vegetables. It can also be associated with foods that are considered healthy and nutritious. Financial Context: In finance, the term “green” can refer to positive financial performance, as in “the stock market is in the green” meaning that it is showing gains.

The meaning of “green” can vary widely based on the specific context in which it is used.

Tips for tomorrow’s Wordle

It might seem like Wordle is all luck, but there are a few good practices you can use to help get as many clues as possible in just a few guesses, making it that much more likely you can figure out the final word before you run out of tries. The most important guess is your first, and the trick is to load up on vowels (A, E, I, O, and U).

Some popular starting words people have had good luck with are “adieu,” “media,” “arise,” and “radio.” Just make sure not to pick a word with double letters, or you’re wasting precious guesses. The aim here is to try to figure out which vowels the mystery word contains, then layer in common consonants and close in from there.

Your second word, assuming that the first one gave you a good jumping-off point, should begin to lean more heavily on common consonants like R, S, and T. More good ones here we’ve seen are “stern,” “irate,” and “atone.” You never want to reuse any letters from a prior round that showed up as gray — you know they aren’t in the word.

Now that’s all solved and the definition is taken care of, and you’re armed with some tips to crush tomorrow’s Wordle, here are some games like Wordle you can try today.

Editors' Recommendations