Wordle Today (#823): Wordle answer and hints for September 20

We have the solution to Wordle (#823) on September 19, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We’ve placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don’t ruin the surprise before you’ve had a chance to work through the clues. So let’s dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday’s answer.

Yesterday’s Wordle answer

Let’s start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday’s Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don’t play it daily, which was “close.” So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn’t that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.

Hints for today’s Wordle

Still can’t figure it out? We have today’s Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let’s take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there’s no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive — you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter S.

Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.

Today’s Wordle might help you catch a rabbit.

Today’s Wordle answer

No luck? Don’t sweat it — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

SNARE

Today’s Wordle definition

And here’s what it means, according to our good friend ChatGPT:

A “snare” can refer to different things depending on the context:

Musical Instrument: A snare can be a musical instrument, specifically a type of drum. It is typically a shallow drum with a set of wires or strings stretched across the bottom head of the drum. These wires or strings, when vibrated, create a distinctive rattling or buzzing sound. The snare drum is a crucial component of a drum kit and is used in various music genres. Trap or Trap Device: A snare can also be a trap or a trap device designed to catch or restrain animals. It typically consists of a looped or noosed piece of cord, wire, or other material that tightens when an animal steps into it, effectively capturing the animal. Verb – To Trap or Capture: As a verb, “to snare” means to trap or capture something, often with the use of a snare device. It can also be used metaphorically to mean capturing or ensnaring something in a more abstract sense, such as capturing someone’s attention or interest.

In summary, a “snare” can be a type of drum used in music, a trapping device for animals, or a verb describing the act of trapping or capturing something. The meaning of “snare” in a sentence or conversation is determined by the context in which it is used.

Tips for tomorrow’s Wordle

It might seem like Wordle is all luck, but there are a few good practices you can use to help get as many clues as possible in just a few guesses, making it that much more likely you can figure out the final word before you run out of tries. The most important guess is your first, and the trick is to load up on vowels (A, E, I, O, and U).

Some popular starting words people have had good luck with are “adieu,” “media,” “arise,” and “radio.” Just make sure not to pick a word with double letters, or you’re wasting precious guesses. The aim here is to try to figure out which vowels the mystery word contains, then layer in common consonants and close in from there.

Your second word, assuming that the first one gave you a good jumping-off point, should begin to lean more heavily on common consonants like R, S, and T. More good ones here we’ve seen are “stern,” “irate,” and “atone.” You never want to reuse any letters from a prior round that showed up as gray — you know they aren’t in the word.

Now that’s all solved and the definition is taken care of, and you’re armed with some tips to crush tomorrow’s Wordle, here are some games like Wordle you can try today.

