Wordle today: Answer and hints for December 15 (#544)

Trying to solve Wordle #544 for December 15, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before you rush in, consider checking out our tips on playing Wordle for some strategies and starting words that could help you find the solution in record time.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle ends with the letter L.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels, but not in a row.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “a person competing with another for the same objective.” Every serious Pokémon trainer has one.
What’s the answer for the Wordle today?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

RIVAL

And now you have the answer for the Wordle today, why not bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers?

The best stocking stuffers for gamers