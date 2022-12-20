 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Wordle today: Answer and hints for December 20 (#549)

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Trying to solve Wordle #549 for December 20, 2022, and need a helping hand? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before you rush in and start wasting guesses, consider checking out our expert tips on Wordle for some strategies (and starting words) that could help you find the solution in record time, and then come back here for the answer to the Wordle today if you had no luck.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter T.
  • Today’s Wordle only uses one vowel.
  • Today’s Wordle would earn a bronze medal in competition.
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

THIRD

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
‘Wordle’ today, December 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#542)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#541)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#540)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
All ray tracing games on PC: AMD Radeon and Nvidia RTX ray tracing
Motorcycles chasing in Watch Dogs Legion.
PS Plus games: what’s new in December 2022
best lord of the rings games lotr middle earth shadow war
This weekend is the perfect time to grind in Modern Warfare II
Soldiers on Shipment map.
PS Plus’ 2022 revamp could use a revamp of its own in 2023
Playstation 5 system and DualSense controller.
The best upcoming PC games: 2023 and beyond
Frey using magic in Forspoken.
How to catch Wo-Chien: all purple stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
A fuzzy snail Pokémon.
Starfield: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Spaceship on planet in Starfield.
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of December 16
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
After 25 seasons, Ash Ketchum is retiring from Pokémon
Ash holds a Pokeball while a lot of iconic Pokemon stand behind him.