 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Wordle today: Answer and hints for December 23 (#552)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #552 for December 23, 2022, but hit a dead end? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before you rush in and start wasting guesses, consider checking out our tips on Wordle for some strategies (and starting words) that could help you find the solution in record time, and then come back here for the answer to the Wordle today if you had no luck.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts and ends with a vowel.
  • Today’s Wordle uses the same letter twice.
  • Today’s Wordle relates to the human heart.
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

AORTA

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
‘Wordle’ today, December 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#540)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, December 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
The best live service games of 2022: 10 ongoing games we couldn’t stop playing
A Sea of Thieves skeleton sits in front of text that says 2022 Best Live Service Games.
How to catch Chi-Yu: all blue stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Chi-Yu exiting its shrine.
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Spaceship on planet in Starfield.
Fortnite’s Epic Games to pay $520 million over children’s privacy violations
Gold characters in Fortnite.
Shopping for a PS5 controller? There’s a huge sale happening now
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
Fortnite lawsuit: Are you eligible for a refund from Epic Games?
Promo material for Zero Build featuring four characters from Fortnite.
Celebrate our 1,000,000 YouTube subscriber milestone with us and win!
YouTube Subscriber Giveaway
I love Fortnite again thanks to its new chapter’s best change
The Mandalorian with Fortnite's new crystal gun
For game writers, authenticity is the key to telling queer romance stories
Three characters from Boyfriend Dungeon stand together.
Where to buy a Nintendo Switch with delivery for the holidays
Nintendo Switch review