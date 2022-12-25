 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Wordle today: Answer and hints for December 25 (#554)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #554 for December 25, 2022, and need a helping hand? Well, firstly, Happy Christmas! And secondly, we have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before you rush in and start wasting guesses, consider checking out our tips on Wordle for some strategies (and starting words) that could help you find the solution in record time, and then come back here for the answer to the Wordle today if you had no luck.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle uses the letter X.
  • Today’s Wordle starts with a vowel.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “added to an existing or usual amount.”
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

EXTRA

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
‘Wordle’ today, December 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#542)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#541)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#540)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Celebrate our 1,000,000 YouTube subscriber milestone with us and win!
YouTube Subscriber Giveaway
I love Fortnite again thanks to its new chapter’s best change
The Mandalorian with Fortnite's new crystal gun
For game writers, authenticity is the key to telling queer romance stories
Three characters from Boyfriend Dungeon stand together.
Where to buy a Nintendo Switch with delivery for the holidays
Nintendo Switch review
Time is running out to get an Xbox Series S for the holidays
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it
How to increase friendship levels in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
Marvel's Midnight Suns' hunter interacting with Ms. Marvel.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Academy Ace Tournament guide
A Spanish inspired landscape and castle from Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.
Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event introduces new cards, variants, and more
Marvel Snap art highlights Winterverse variants for Rogue, Ebony Maw, Patriot, and Rockslide.
How to get loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Character running on highway in Warzone 2.0.