 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Wordle today: Answer and hints for December 29 (#558)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #558 on December 29, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before you rush in and start wasting guesses, consider checking out our expert tips on Wordle for some strategies (and starting words) that could help you find the solution in record time, and then come back here for the answer to the Wordle today if you had no luck.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter H
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels, but not in succession.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “widespread destruction.”
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

HAVOC

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
‘Wordle’ today, December 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#542)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#541)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#540)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Hurry! This Xbox Series S deal at Walmart is unbelievable
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it
Best gaming headset deals for December 2022
cheap gaming headset deals
Best Xbox Live Gold deals for December 2022
xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000
Steam Winter Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more
Fallout 76 American flag power armor.
Our most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2023
Link on island in the sky in Tears of the Kingdom.
2022 was the rise (and fall) of the video game leaker
Jimmy De Santa flips off his sister in Grand Theft Auto V art.
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of December 23
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Celebrate the holidays like a true gamer with these 6 yule log videos
best video game yule logs hades log
PS5 voice command guide: how to set it up and a complete list of voice commands
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.