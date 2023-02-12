 Skip to main content
Wordle today: Answer and hints for February 12 (#603)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #603 on February 12, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. But before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter G.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels in a row.
  • Today’s Wordle can describe “a mythical being of human form but superhuman size.”
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

GIANT

