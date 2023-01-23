 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 23 (#583)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #583 on January 23, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques and starting words that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble after checking those out, return here for the answer to today’s Wordle.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle uses the same vowel twice.
  • Today’s Wordle includes the letter D.
  • Today’s Wordle is a verb that can mean “evade or escape from, typically in a skillful or cunning way.”
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

ELUDE

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
‘Wordle’ today, December 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#542)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#541)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#540)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Best PS Plus deals for January 2023
Best PS Plus deals
Best PS5 game deals for January: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.
Best Xbox Live Gold deals for January 2023
xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000
One Piece Odyssey: tips and tricks to get started
Luffy punching a big scorpion.
Best video game deals for January 2023: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch
The voice of Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke explains the remake’s character changes
dead space interview gunner wright issac clarke aiming at a monster in remake
Move over Zelda: Tchia is officially my most anticipated game of 2023
Tchia glides through the air.
The best upcoming PS5 games: 2023 and beyond
Frey prepares spells to attack a creature in Forspoken.
PlayStation VR2’s launch lineup features more than just Horizon Call of the Mountain
Horizon Call of the Mountain key art.