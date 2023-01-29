 Skip to main content
Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 29 (#589)

Sam Hill
By

Can’t solve Wordle #589 on January 29, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques (and starting words) that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle ends in the letter Y.
  • Today’s Wordle only uses one vowel.
  • Today’s Wordle can be used as an adjective meaning “arousing feelings of doubt or suspicion.” It can also relate to a specific type of animal.
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

FISHY

