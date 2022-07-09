 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, July 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#385)

Sam Hill
By

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help.

Wordle #385 for July 9, 2022, could be a tricky one. We’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with an S.
  • Today’s Wordle has two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle means to help or to perform tasks normally done by a person else.
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #385 on July 9?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

STEAD

According to Merriam-Webster, stead is a noun that means “the office, place, or function ordinarily occupied or carried out by someone or something else.”

Editors' Recommendations

Best gaming PC deals: Get a high-end rig from $580 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Both Sides of the Blade review: Juliette Binoche shines in cutting domestic drama

Vincent Lindon and Juliette Binoche canoodle in the water in Both Sides of the Blade.

Best Apple deals and sales for July 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover is canceled: Here’s how we got here

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

The Sea Beast review: Netflix channels Disney in fun monster tale

The captain and crew of the ship The Inevitable looks at stowaway Maisie in a scene from The Sea Beast.

Elon Musk isn’t buying Twitter, tries to end $44 billion deal to buy the company

A digital image of Elon Musk in front of a stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more

The main character from Cha Cha Real Smooth talking to a man at a party.

The 65 best movies on Hulu right now (July 2022)

The White House gets blown up in Independence Day.

How to manage storage on a Samsung Galaxy A phone

The apps menu on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

M2 MacBook Air shipments may already be facing delays

Magsafe charger M2 Macbook Air.

The best upcoming PS5 games

Ships fir aat each other on the high seas in Skull & Bones promo images.

5 movies to watch now that Stranger Things season 4 is over

The cast of Stranger Things season 4 is standing in front of a field looking surprised.

The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (July 2022)

Maggie from the series of the same name on Hulu, smiling outside, finger up.