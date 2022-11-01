 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, November 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#500)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #500 for November 1, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter P.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “of, like, or full of pines.”
Woman holding an iPhone with Wordle.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

What’s the answer to Wordle #500 on November 1?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

PINEY

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, October 26: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#494)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, October 25: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#493)
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 24: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#492)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 23: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#491)
Person holding up phone playing Wordle.
5 deals you should shop in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
Best Buy logo on a building.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II doesn’t let Xbox or PC players disable crossplay
Characters facing forwards in Modern Warfare II screenshot.
How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights
Robin crouching with Gotham City in the background.
How to grow mangrove trees in Minecraft
mangrove trees in minecraft tree
Silent Hill f: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
silent hill townfall ascension f
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of October 28
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Cursed to Golf beginner’s guide: 8 tips and tricks
The Cursed Golfer meeting an NPC in Purgatory
Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have Hardcore mode?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 guy with a gun
Digimon Survive: How to get all endings
digimon warning that they might lose.