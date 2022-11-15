 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, November 15: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#514)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #514for November 15, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter S.
  • Today’s Wordle only uses one vowel.
  • Today’s Wordle is an aggressive growl made by an animal.
Wordle on an iPhone screen.
Nils Huenerfuerst

What’s the answer to Wordle #514 on November 15?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

SNARL

Bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

Editors' Recommendations

Wordle help: Best starting words, tips, and tricks
A Wordle grid shows a multiple words and hints.
‘Wordle’ today, November 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#508)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, November 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#507)
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
‘Wordle’ today, November 5: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#504)
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
Sonic Frontiers beginner’s guide: 5 tips and tricks to get started
Sonic looks surprised in a Sonic Frontiers trailer.
The best 1080p graphics cards in 2022: great options for Full HD
Three graphics cards on a gray background.
The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
The best PS5 games for 2022
Soldier holding weapon in Modern Warfare II.
‘Wordle’ today, November 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#510)
Close-up of Wordle up on a smartphone.
Every action game should take notes from God of War Ragnarok’s skill tree
Kratos looks at the Leviathan Axe.
If you love game history, you need to try Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
atari 50 impressions nintendo switch logo
Control 2 is in development and it’s coming to PC and current-gen consoles
Control main protagonist
The best multiplayer games on the PS5
Player running through a map in Modern Warfare II.