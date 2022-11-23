 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, November 23: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#522)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #522 for November 23, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter D.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle is an alternative to flying to see your family on Thanksgiving.
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
Tada Images - stock.adobe.com

What’s the answer to Wordle #521 on November 23?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

DRIVE

Bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
‘Wordle’ today, November 17: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#516)
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
‘Wordle’ today, November 16: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#515)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, November 15: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#514)
Wordle on an iPhone screen.
‘Wordle’ today, November 14: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#513)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
The best Meta Quest 2 games
beat saber star wars day
‘Wordle’ today, November 21: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#520)
Woman holding an iPhone with Wordle.
High on Life takes surprising design cues from Metroid Prime
A player battles Krubis in Light on Life.
Best GameStop Deals: Save on controllers, hard drives and more
Shoppers walking in front of a GameStop storefront.
Harvestella Jobs guide: How to unlock, how to upgrade, and more
A Harvestella player engaged in combat.
Bizarre Pokémon Scarlet and Violet glitch doubles your running speed
Four character run in different direction in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Harvestella fishing guide: how to unlock, how it works, and more
A hooked fish in Harvestella.
Best video game deals for November 2022
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s next DLC drop adds some of the series’ best courses
mario kart 8 deluxe booster course pass wave 3 trailer