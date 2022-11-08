 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, November 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#507)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #507 for November 8, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter S.
  • Today’s Wordle uses the same letter twice.
  • Today’s Wordle is something you’d know a lot about if you are a Harry Potter fan.
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s the answer to Wordle #507 on November 8?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

SPELL

Bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, October 27: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#495)
Wordle on an iPhone screen.
‘Wordle’ today, October 26: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#494)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, October 25: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#493)
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 24: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#492)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Link on island in the sky in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of November 4
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Tunic beginner’s guide: 8 tips and tricks to get started
A massive floating castle in Tunic.
How to find the sword and shield in Tunic
A fox adventurer waves his sword at the screen in Tunic.
PlayStation VR2: release date, launch games, price, and more
Playstation VR2 headset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.
Best Alienware deals for November 2022
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.
Best gaming laptop deals for November 2022
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Best gaming PC deals for November: Get a new desktop rig from $530 today
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
Best GPU deals for November 2022
An AMD graphics card in an external GPU enclosure.