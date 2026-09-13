World of Warcraft is getting a third way to play, and it’s rewriting Vanilla WoW

Blizzard is giving World of Warcraft players a third way to experience Azeroth. World of Warcraft Forever will sit alongside Modern and Classic, but rather than preserve Vanilla WoW exactly as it was, Blizzard is using that era as somewhere new to build from.

Forever heads back to early Azeroth with more than 1,000 quests, nine dungeons, two raids, and three new zones. Blizzard is also introducing the Skyborne as a playable race through its optional upgrade packs. Forever launches November 4.

How Forever rewrites Vanilla WoW

Forever isn’t trying to freeze World of Warcraft in 2004. Blizzard plans to explore parts of Azeroth that players never saw the first time around, giving early WoW room to grow beyond the game people already remember.

The three new zones make that distinction fairly clear. Forever is using a familiar version of Azeroth without promising to preserve every boundary around it. Blizzard can effectively ask what Vanilla WoW could have become if its development had gone somewhere else.

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That’s a different approach from World of Warcraft Classic, which has generally been built around revisiting older versions of the game rather than rewriting them.

Where Forever fits beside Classic

Modern WoW keeps pushing the current game forward, while Classic lets players revisit older versions. Forever sits somewhere between them.

That gives Blizzard considerably more freedom. It can keep the look and familiarity of early Azeroth while adding content that never existed there before. For players who like Classic but have already seen its quests and zones countless times, Forever offers something familiar without asking them to replay exactly the same game again.

It also gives Forever a reason to exist beyond nostalgia. Blizzard has already spent years building out the current World of Warcraft storyline, while Classic has the old-game experience covered. Forever gives the company somewhere else to go.

When players can jump in

Forever itself won’t require a separate purchase. Access is included with an active World of Warcraft subscription or Game Time when it launches November 4.

The beta runs from September 17 through October 21. Blizzard guarantees beta access through the Skyborne Epic Pack and Warcraft Forever Collection, while the Skyborne Heroic Pack and higher tiers unlock the new Skyborne race and its Zephras Isle starting experience.

That distinction makes Forever slightly more complicated than the headline idea of a third WoW mode suggests. The core experience comes with the normal subscription, but some of the new content Blizzard is advertising sits behind optional paid upgrades. Players will get their first chance to see how well the new version of Azeroth holds together when the beta opens September 17.