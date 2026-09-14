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World of Warcraft is setting up its biggest story yet with Eclipse and The Last Titan

Blizzard has revealed what's next for the Worldsoul Saga, with Eclipse bringing Midnight to a climax before The Last Titan takes players back to Northrend.

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Blizzard opened BlizzCon 2026 with a full slate of World of Warcraft news. The studio laid out the next phase of the Worldsoul Saga, focusing on the final chapter of the Midnight expansion and sharing a teaser for its highly anticipated follow-up.

Facing the void in Eclipse

The upcoming Eclipse update will bring the Midnight expansion to its narrative climax. Players will plunge straight into the worldcore to confront Xal’atath as she reaches for her ultimate goal, the Worldsoul.

This confrontation will serve as a pivotal bridge for the overarching storyline, and whatever happens in Eclipse will set the stage for the final act of the saga. Blizzard has not locked down a firm launch date for the content update yet.

Looking ahead to The Last Titan

Once the dust settles in Eclipse, the narrative will shift north for The Last Titan. The expansion marks the third and final chapter of the Worldsoul Saga. Players will return to Northrend to face a threat that reflects on decades of Worldcraft history, spanning iconic moments from the Shifting Sands of Ahn’Qiraj to the Frozen Throne.

Blizzard kept plot details light to avoid spoiling the end of Midnight, but confirmed that a full reveal is coming early next year after Eclipse concludes.

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By tying the conclusion of Midnight directly to the return to Northrend, Blizzard is setting up one of its most ambitious narrative arcs yet. The studio is clearly banking on nostalgic locations to anchor the end of this trilogy, but the success of The Last Titan will ultimately hinge on how effectively Eclipse sticks the landing. If the worldcore showdown delivers a satisfying payoff to the Xal’atath storyline, World of Warcraft will head into its next chapter with serious momentum.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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