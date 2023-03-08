 Skip to main content
Pre-order WWE 2K23 now and play it 3 days before its release date

Noah McGraw
By
John Cena stands on a ramp in WWE 2K23.

Get ready to enter the ring! WWE 2K23 is getting released on March 17, but there’s an easy trick to get access to the full game three days early, on March 14. If you buy the Icon Edition or the Deluxe Edition of the game, you’ll get early access to the full game on March 14. WWE has used this tactic before, and it must be paying off. Hardcore WWE fans can’t wait to get their hands on the new game. Read on to hear about the differences between the base game, the Icon Edition and the Deluxe Edition, and why you’ll want to get it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy WWE 2K23 Icon or Deluxe Edition

WWE fans know the last few games have sort of been duds, but there’s reasons to get excited for the newest entry. John Cena is the focus this time around. WWE 2K23 got a lot of subtle tweaks that improve the physics, gameplay and overall feel. Our WWE 2K23 preview noted that its new WarGames mode, a variation on the classic Showcase mode, is ripe for epic, stand-ovation type moments involving tag team table smashing and out-of-the-ring action. If you’ve put the hours into 2K22, you’ll feel right at home, as the controls haven’t changed much, but you’ll appreciate the subtle upgrades.

What about the different packages, Icon and Deluxe? The obvious reason to spring for either one is that you’ll get access to the game on March 14, three days before it’s officially released. But what are the other benefits? Deluxe Edition costs $100 and includes several card packs for the myFACTION mode, including Bianca Belair, Asuka and Edge. You’ll also get the Season Pass and the Supercharge pack, which unlocks all the WWE throwback and Legends arenas. The Icon Edition costs $120 and includes all of that and more, including the Ruthless Aggression pack that has throwback John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista and Brock Lesnar.

If you’re a WWE super fan, you’ll want the Icon Edition. If you mostly want to play WWE 2K23 a few days earlier than your friends, grab the Deluxe Edition. Either way, you’ll want to pre-order the game now at Best Buy so you can step into the ring as soon as possible.

Save $1050 on this Alienware gaming PC with 32GB of RAM, RTX 4080
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 7, 2023 7:55AM
alienware aurora r15 review 20

Gamers who want a powerful gaming PC should be prepared to spend a significant sum of money, but fortunately, there are gaming PC deals that will let you enjoy some savings along the way. Here's a good example -- the Alienware Aurora R15, which is on sale from Dell at $700 off its sticker price of $3,700, can get even cheaper by entering the code SAVE350 at checkout for an additional $350 discount, for total savings of $1,050 and a final price of $2,650. Time is running out on this offer though, so you'll want to finalize the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
The Alienware Aurora R15, which is on our list of the best gaming PCs, stands out among other gaming desktops because of its futuristic design. However, it's not one of those devices that are all style and no substance. Inside its spacious chassis are the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop if you're planning to use it for both playing video games and running demanding apps such as video editing applications. Buying games without having to check their recommended specifications because you're sure that your PC can run it without any trouble is one of the best feelings in gaming.

Final Fantasy 16: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
March 7, 2023 8:00AM
Shiva in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 is finally on its way after a prolonged gap from the previous numbered entry. While numerous major titles have seen delays in the past couple of years, we're glad to finally know the game is nearly upon us. There are still plenty of mysteries about the new adventure, but here's everything we know so far.

Wordle Today (#626): Wordle answer and hints for March 7
Sam Hill
By Sam Hill
March 7, 2023 8:10AM
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.

Can't figure out the solution to today's Wordle? We've all been there. Fortunately, we have the answer to Wordle (#626) on March 7, as well as some hints to help you figure out the answer yourself. We've placed the answer right at the bottom of the page, so we don't ruin the surprise before you've had a chance to work through the clues. So let's dive in, starting with a recap of yesterday's answer.
Yesterday's Wordle answer
Let's start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday's Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don't play it daily, which was pinky. So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn't that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck. We'll be here waiting.
Hints for today's Wordle
You're back! Still can't figure it out? We have today's Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let's take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there's no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive -- you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter H.
Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
Today's Wordle is an animal often featured in fantasy and Western tv shows.

