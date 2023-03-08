Get ready to enter the ring! WWE 2K23 is getting released on March 17, but there’s an easy trick to get access to the full game three days early, on March 14. If you buy the Icon Edition or the Deluxe Edition of the game, you’ll get early access to the full game on March 14. WWE has used this tactic before, and it must be paying off. Hardcore WWE fans can’t wait to get their hands on the new game. Read on to hear about the differences between the base game, the Icon Edition and the Deluxe Edition, and why you’ll want to get it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy WWE 2K23 Icon or Deluxe Edition

WWE fans know the last few games have sort of been duds, but there’s reasons to get excited for the newest entry. John Cena is the focus this time around. WWE 2K23 got a lot of subtle tweaks that improve the physics, gameplay and overall feel. Our WWE 2K23 preview noted that its new WarGames mode, a variation on the classic Showcase mode, is ripe for epic, stand-ovation type moments involving tag team table smashing and out-of-the-ring action. If you’ve put the hours into 2K22, you’ll feel right at home, as the controls haven’t changed much, but you’ll appreciate the subtle upgrades.

What about the different packages, Icon and Deluxe? The obvious reason to spring for either one is that you’ll get access to the game on March 14, three days before it’s officially released. But what are the other benefits? Deluxe Edition costs $100 and includes several card packs for the myFACTION mode, including Bianca Belair, Asuka and Edge. You’ll also get the Season Pass and the Supercharge pack, which unlocks all the WWE throwback and Legends arenas. The Icon Edition costs $120 and includes all of that and more, including the Ruthless Aggression pack that has throwback John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista and Brock Lesnar.

If you’re a WWE super fan, you’ll want the Icon Edition. If you mostly want to play WWE 2K23 a few days earlier than your friends, grab the Deluxe Edition. Either way, you’ll want to pre-order the game now at Best Buy so you can step into the ring as soon as possible.

