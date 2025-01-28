WWE 2K25 adds an open-world mode and intergender matches

WWE 2K25 is coming this March and it’s adding several new features, including an all new open-world mode, intergender matches, and more. The Standard Edition will launch on March 14, though players who shell out for special editions can start playing on March 7.

Yesterday, 2K Games began rolling out details on this year’s wrestling simulator. It revealed its Standard Edition cover star, Roman Reigns, as well as a Deadman Edition featuring The Undertaker. We now have full details on the game, which includes updates to modes across the board.

The biggest addition is The Island, a brand new mode that adds an open-world twist to the series. Here, players explore WWE-themed world full of quests and challenges. It’s a story-driven mode that has players trying to join The Bloodline. That mode will only be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

New match types are coming with this year’s game, including Bloodline Rules and Underground Match. Intergender matches will be possible this time, which is surprising given that men and women rarely clash on real WWE programming. Chain wrestling will make its return to the series, as will promos in the series’ sandbox Universe mode. As for new mechanics, wrestlers can now perform barricade dives.

All of WWE 2K24‘s modes will return with each getting its own upgrade. This year’s Showcase, The Bloodline’s Dynasty, will tell the story of The Bloodline, charting the history of the Anoa’i family back to the Yokozuna days. MyRise will have one story instead of two this year, which can be played with either a male or female superstar. MyGM will add online multiplayer for up to four players, alongside additional General Managers. MyFaction is getting a small tweak too, with a non-linear mode called Faction Wars replacing Proving Grounds.

This year’s list of playable wrestlers is set to be significant too, with 2K calling it its “biggest roster ever.” In addition to Bloodline members like Jacob Fatu and Tonga Loa, the roster will include John Cena, CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Rob Van Dam, Trish Stratus, Lita, and more. Those who pre-order the Standard Edition will get the Wyatt Sicks pack, adding Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan as playable characters.

The Standard Edition costs $70 and grants players dual-entitlement across console generations. The $100 Deadman Edition includes some Undertaker-themed cosmetics, a season pass that grants access to all 5 upcoming DLC, and access to the game a full week ahead of those who buy the Standard Edition. A $130 Bloodline Edition adds in even more extras, as well ass a Ringside Pass, which includes both the season pass and a Superstar Mega-Boost.

WWE 2K25 launches on either March 7 or March 14, depending on which edition you buy, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.