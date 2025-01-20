 Skip to main content
How to watch January 2025’s Xbox Developer_Direct

Key art for January 2026's Xbox Developer Direct.
Microsoft

To kick off 2025, Microsoft is holding another Xbox Developer_Direct showcase to highlight four games making their way to Xbox Game Pass throughout 2025. We’ll finally get a new look at games like Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight, and a surprise reveal from the show is also bound to create excitement. It’s a show that Game Pass subscribers across any platform will want to tune into. To help with that, I’ve rounded up all the pertinent information surrounding the showcase, including how to watch it and what you should expect.

When is January 2025’s Xbox Developer_Direct

The third annual Xbox Developer_Direct will take place at 10 a.m. PT on January 23, so you’ll need to set aside some time midday on Thursday if you want to watch it live. Microsoft has not said how long the show will last, but Developer_Directs typically last 45 to 50 minutes, with lengthy segments dedicated to each title.

Recommended Videos

How to watch January 2025’s Xbox Developer_Direct

As is the case with most of its first-party showcases, you can expect the latest Developer_Direct to live-streamed across official Xbox and Bethesda channels on YouTube and Twitch. We’ll embed the YouTube limk for the Developer_Direct into this article as soon as it’s available so you can watch the whole show right from this webpage.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

What to expect from January 2025’s Xbox Developer_Direct

Xbox Developer_Directs aren’t like Nintendo Directs because they give us extended looks at a smaller number of games rather than rapid-fire looks at several. Microsoft confirmed that four games will be featured in this year’s Developer_Direct, and we know three of them: South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Doom: The Dark Ages.

South of Midnight is a new action-adventure game inspired by the culture and mythology of the American Deep South. It’s the first game We Happy Few and Contrast developer Compulsion Games has released since it was acquired by Microsoft in 2018. Meanwhile, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an stylish turn-based RPG from a new independent European studio called Sandfall Interactive.

Doom: The Dark Ages needs little introduction. The medieval-themed continuation of id Software’s trailblazing first-person shooter series will offer its first in-depth look since it debuted at the Xbox Games Showcase last June.

Finally, an unannounced game is also being teased for the event. We’ll have to wait and see what that is, but at least we’ll get a deep dive into the game as soon as it’s revealed.

