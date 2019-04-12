Share

Microsoft is hoping to entice gamers with a hot new deal on the company’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service and there are some upcoming new additions to the library that sweeten the deal further. April’s Xbox Game Pass lineup includes the additions of Prey, Monster Hunter: World, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, Life is Strange: Episode 2, Resident Evil 5, and The Golf Club 2.

Available now, gamers can purchase a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription for $1. The deal works for new and inactive members, so no one’s left out, and it will be available until May 13, 2018. Since it runs for such a long time, you’ll be able to dig into all of the new additions coming to the service this month before deciding if you want to continue at regular price.

Monster Hunter: World earned four stars in our review and is one of the more dense offerings to hit the extensive library. Fully invested players shouldn’t be surprised if they surpass 100 hours as they collect items, craft, and battle it out with a large cast of creatures. Prey also received a four-star rating and is a more linear experience, though it is ripe with content Arkane Studios added post-launch. In addition to the main story set on the space station Talos I, the Mooncrash expansion adds a rogue-like escape mission while Typhon Hunter adds an asymmetrical multiplayer mode where five Mimics chase one human player.

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and Life is Strange: Episode 2 slow things down a bit with some story-driven adventures and you can turn things right back up with a buddy in Resident Evil 5’s full campaign before finally winding down with The Gold Club 2.

In addition to the new titles coming throughout April, PC players can look forward to experiencing the major Halo titles for the first time as part of the Xbox Game Pass. The titles are due to be released one by one so that the developers can avoid any technical issues, and test flights for Reach are going live later this month. If you’re interested in participating, you have to be a Halo Insider member.