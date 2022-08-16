Xbox shared the second wave of August Game Pass titles coming this August, but what’s leaving the service is a bit more notable. Game Pass is losing three indie heavy-hitters, including the award-winning Hades.

The mid-month additions to Game Pass this August feature many day-one additions such as Midnight Fight Express, Commandos 3, Immortality, and Tinykin. The only AAA game coming this month is Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising, with the total lineup spanning eight games across cloud, console, and PC. Here’s the full list of games, what platforms they will be available on, and what date they will come to the service.

Coffee Talk (cloud, console, and PC) on August 16

Midnight Fight Express (cloud, console, and PC) on August 23

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (console and PC) on August 25

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (cloud, console, and PC) on August 30

Immortality (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, and PC) on August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising (cloud, console, and PC) on August 30

Tinykin (console and PC) on August 30

With eight new games coming, we will also see 10 titles leaving the service, including some very highly regarded indies. In particular, the service is losing a trio of critical darlings: Hades, Spiritfarer, and What Remains of Edith Finch.

These are all the games set to be removed from Game Pass on August 31. Remember that you can purchase them for a 20% discount before they leave the service to keep them in your library.

Elite Dangerous (cloud and console)

Hades (cloud, console, and PC)

Myst (cloud, console, and PC)

NBA 2K22 (cloud and console)

Signs of the Sojourner (cloud, console, and PC)

Spiritfarer (cloud, console, and PC)

Twelve Minutes (cloud, console, and PC)

Two Point Hospital (cloud, console, and PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch (cloud, console, and PC)

World War Z (cloud, console, and PC)

