It’s October, which means it’s Call of Duty season for Xbox and Activision. So expectedly, Xbox Game Pass’ offerings for the second half of the month into November are all about Activision Blizzard.

October 25 is the big day for Call of Duty fans. The next entry in the shooter series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, is hitting cloud, console, and PC for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. Modern Warfare 3, which was the first Call of Duty game added to the service in July, is also specifically coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming on October 25, along with Call of Duty Warzone.

A lot of what’s coming to Black Ops 6 is standard Call of Duty fare: new multiplayer maps, Zombies mode, and a single-player campaign. However, developer Treyarch and Raven Software have added a new movement system called Omnimovement, which allows the player to spring into action in every direction. Players will also get the old Prestige system back for progression, along with a fully customizable HUD.

Activision announced Tuesday that preloading begins at 9 a.m. PT on October 21. It’ll roll out on PC from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. PT.

Xbox Game Pass will also get StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection on PC for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers on November 5. Players can still use Battle.net to play the multiplayer for free, but with Game Pass, the single-player campaigns — including all the expansions — have been upgraded with 4K and widescreen support.

If you’re not into Call of Duty or StarCraft, there are (surprisingly) other games coming to Game Pass in the last half of October. You can check out the full list below.

South Park: The Fractured but Whole (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard) — October 16

Donut County (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard) — October 17

MechWarrior 5: Clans (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — October 17

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — October 25

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Game Pass Ultimate, Cloud) — October 25

Call of Duty: Warzone (Game Pass Ultimate, Cloud) — October 25

Ashen (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard) — October 29

Dead Island 2 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — October 31

StarCraft: Remastered (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — November 5

StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — November 5

