Black Ops 6 isn’t the only Activision Blizzard game coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

By
A soldier stands outside in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Activision

It’s October, which means it’s Call of Duty season for Xbox and Activision. So expectedly, Xbox Game Pass’ offerings for the second half of the month into November are all about Activision Blizzard.

October 25 is the big day for Call of Duty fans. The next entry in the shooter series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, is hitting cloud, console, and PC for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. Modern Warfare 3, which was the first Call of Duty game added to the service in July, is also specifically coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming on October 25, along with Call of Duty Warzone.

A lot of what’s coming to Black Ops 6 is standard Call of Duty fare: new multiplayer maps, Zombies mode, and a single-player campaign. However, developer Treyarch and Raven Software have added a new movement system called Omnimovement, which allows the player to spring into action in every direction. Players will also get the old Prestige system back for progression, along with a fully customizable HUD.

Activision announced Tuesday that preloading begins at 9 a.m. PT on October 21. It’ll roll out on PC from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. PT.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Global Launch Gameplay Trailer

Xbox Game Pass will also get StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection on PC for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers on November 5. Players can still use Battle.net to play the multiplayer for free, but with Game Pass, the single-player campaigns — including all the expansions — have been upgraded with 4K and widescreen support.

If you’re not into Call of Duty or StarCraft, there are (surprisingly) other games coming to Game Pass in the last half of October. You can check out the full list below.

  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard) — October 16
  • Donut County (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard) — October 17
  • MechWarrior 5: Clans (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — October 17
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — October 25
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Game Pass Ultimate, Cloud) — October 25
  • Call of Duty: Warzone (Game Pass Ultimate, Cloud) — October 25
  • Ashen (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard) — October 29
  • Dead Island 2 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — October 31
  • StarCraft: Remastered (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — November 5
  • StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — November 5

DLC and game updates

  • Core Keeper (Xbox One) — October 17

Game Pass Ultimate perks

  • Monster Hunter Now: MHN Bundle
  • Throne and Liberty: Clay and Mischievous Bundle
  • Free Digital Comic GONE #1 by Jock from DSTLRY

Leaving October 31

  • Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
  • Headbangers
  • Inkulinati
  • Lonely Mountain’s Downhill
  • Mineko’s Night Market

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
